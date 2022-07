Tune in to My102.7FM on Tuesday and Thursday at 8am and 5pm to hear from Paulding County Emergency Management Director Ed Bohn. Ed will share how up to date the First Responder EMS and Fire Department equipment is, thanks to tax payers around the county. Learn also how we need more trained volunteers to use this equipment. Thanks to our Ohio Means Jobs office you can also find this recording on the my1027 website, OMG website, PCED.net website or on Spotify.

PAULDING COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO