Ex-UFC fighter Felice Herrig signs with BKFC weeks after MMA retirement

By Nolan King
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fAnjt_0gVYRLLM00

Felice Herrig might be done with MMA, but she is sticking around in the world of combat sports.

BKFC recently signed Herrig to a multifight deal, weeks after her final UFC bout and retirement from MMA, a promotion official confirmed Tuesday to MMA Junkie after an initial report by MMA Fighting. The promotion later announced the signing via press release.

“BKFC is very excited to announce this major signing today,” stated BKFC president David Feldman. “Felice was one of UFC’s most popular fighters during her eight years with the company and now sees an opportunity to succeed in bare-knuckle fighting. We have a wealth of talented and tough female fighters and look forward to watching her compete in the squared circle.”

A debut opponent or date has not yet been announced.

Herrig, 37, competed 24 times as a professional mixed martial artist from the time of her debut in 2009. She became a staple during the rise of women’s MMA with stops in Bellator and Invicta prior to a stint on “The Ultimate Fighter,” which ultimately led to 10 fights under the UFC banner.

She most recently competed on June 4 when she was submitted by Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC Fight Night 207. Following the fight, she left her gloves in the center of the cage. Shortly after, tributes from many of her peers flowed onto social media.

During her promotional tenure, Herrig went 5-5 with victories over Lisa Ellisa, Kailin Curran, Alexa Grasso, Justine Kish, and Cortney Casey.

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
