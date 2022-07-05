Odessan injured following pursuit

An Odessa resident escaped with minor injuries Monday after a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper ran into them during a pursuit.

According to DPS, a state trooper tried to stop a 2019 Nissan for a traffic violation on Whitaker Avenue just after 11 a.m., but the driver refused to stop. The trooper started pursuing the Nissan, but ended up hitting an occupied parked vehicle and a fence in the 200 block of Casa Grande.

The person in the car was treated by Odessa EMS at the scene and released; the trooper wasn’t hurt, according to DPS.

DPS is working to confirm a possible identification of the suspect.