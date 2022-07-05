ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Odessan injured following pursuit

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 2 days ago

An Odessa resident escaped with minor injuries Monday after a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper ran into them during a pursuit.

According to DPS, a state trooper tried to stop a 2019 Nissan for a traffic violation on Whitaker Avenue just after 11 a.m., but the driver refused to stop. The trooper started pursuing the Nissan, but ended up hitting an occupied parked vehicle and a fence in the 200 block of Casa Grande.

The person in the car was treated by Odessa EMS at the scene and released; the trooper wasn’t hurt, according to DPS.

DPS is working to confirm a possible identification of the suspect.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Angelo LIVE!

3 Individuals Arrested for Stealing Gasoline in Odessa

ODESSA- Three people have been arrested in Odessa for stealing gasoline. The Odessa Police Department responded to the Kent Kwik, located at 912 North County Road West in Odessa on Wednesday Jul. 6 at 1:30 a.m. regarding gas theft. When officers arrived, they detained two individuals who tampered with the fuel pump and were stealing gas. About 300 gallons of gasoline was stolen in this incident. It was also learned by investigators that these people were involved or had knowledge of previous gas thefts that totaled 3600 gallons. The Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center, the Texas…
ODESSA, TX
Nationwide Report

38-year-old Daniel Anthony Chavez arrested after a DUI crash in Odessa (Odessa, TX)

38-year-old Daniel Anthony Chavez arrested after a DUI crash in Odessa (Odessa, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities arrested 38-year-old Daniel Anthony Chavez for drunk driving and causing a crash Tuesday in Odessa. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the 400 block of E Odessa Street after getting reports of a traffic collision [...]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

McCafe Frap leads to arrest of Midland man

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested last weekend after police said he assaulted a pregnant woman. Perry Keith Donnell Jr., 25, has been charged with Assault/Family Violence and Interference with an Emergency Call. According to an affidavit, on July 2, Midland County deputies responded to a disturbance...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Odessa, TX
Crime & Safety
ABC Big 2 News

Man spits in MPD officer’s face, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after police said he caused a disturbance at a convenience store and then assaulted a police officer. Ryan Lee Nellis, 33, has been charged with Harassment of a Public Servant. According to an affidavit, on July 5, officers with the Midland Police Department responded […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

DPS pursuit leads to crash in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — DPS is investigating following a pursuit in Odessa. According to a spokesperson for the department, a trooper attempted to make a traffic stop just after 11 a.m. on a 2019 black Nissan because of a traffic violation. This resulted in a pursuit that resulted in a...
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casa Grande#Odessa Ems
cbs7.com

Suspect still at large in pursuit leading to crash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -DPS has sent the following statement in regards to this morning’s crash. “On July 4, 2022, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) was involved in a vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash. At approximately 11:08 AM, a Texas State Trooper attempted to stop a 2019 black Nissan for a traffic violation, but the driver refused to stop. A vehicle pursuit began on Whitaker Avenue, during the pursuit a DPS patrol unit struck a parked vehicle and a fence in the 200 block of Casa Grande. The occupant of the parked vehicle was treated on scene by Odessa EMS and released. The Trooper was not injured and the crash scene is under investigation. At this time, the suspect is not in custody and DPS is working to confirm a possible identification.”
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD reminds the public to be aware of vehicle theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department is reminding the public to be on high alert this summer especially when it comes to vehicle theft. According to MPD, July is National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month. Officers say that there are several steps to take in order to protect your vehicle from being burglarized. • Park […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for theft suspect

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a theft suspect. According to a Facebook post, on June 30 the man pictured below stole an employee’s cellphone off a counter at Murphy’s USA at 1219 N Midkiff Road. The cellphone is valued at $1,300. If you recognize […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man assaults MPD officer investigating domestic disturbance

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last week after police said he assaulted a police officer who was investigating a domestic disturbance. George Butler, 35, has been charged with Assault of a Peace Officer, Burglary, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest, and Criminal Mischief.  According to an affidavit, on July 1 officers with the […]
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsWest 9

Midland Police share tips to prevent catalytic converter theft

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is sharing some tips with the public to help prevent catalytic converter thefts. Catalytic converters are a part of the exhaust system of vehicles. It helps control the poisonous exhaust emissions a car emits. Thieves often target this piece of automobiles because...
MIDLAND, TX
KTRE

Two dead in crash in Crane County after high-speed chase

CRANE COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -DPS reports two Odessa men are dead following a crash in Crane County Sunday. Adrian White, 20, and Aaron White,17 were driving north on US 385 speeding in an attempt to run from law enforcement officers. The driver, Adrian, lost control of the car and drove into a building.
CRANE COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

2 dead in Crane County crash

CRANE COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people have died following a weekend crash in Crane County. Adrian Elijah White, 20, and Aaron Robert White, 17, both of Odessa, were both pronounced dead at the scene. According to a crash report, around 11:00 p.m. on July 3, the elder White was traveling northbound on US Highway 385 […]
CRANE COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

1 dead, 2 injured in weekend crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One woman is dead after a weekend crash that left two others injured. 23-Alyssa McDowell was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Odessa Police Department. Around 7:25 a.m. on July 3, officers and paramedics responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 6100 block of N Grandview. Investigators said McDowell was […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman arrested following incident at Fun Dome

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested Monday after police said she assaulted her husband at a local hotel. Jessica Payan, 33, has been charged with Assault.  According to an affidavit, on July 4, officers responded to the MCM Grande Hotel and Fun Dome to investigate an assault. Employees of the hotel directed police […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

One dead after crash in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — One person has been killed in a crash in Odessa on July 3 at 7:25 a.m. Odessa Police and Fire Rescue responded to a call in the 6100 block of N. Grandview in reference to a two-vehicle collision. 23-year-old Alyssa McDowell was pronounced dead at the...
ODESSA, TX
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
3K+
Followers
322
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy