Budget-conscious online shoppers are being more selective about spending as costs continue to rise and consumers feel the pinch to their wallets. Online merchants, of course, are paying close attention to consumers’ changing buying habits. As they do, one important thing to consider is how add-on costs (such as shipping) could hurt their sales. After all, if consumers are finding it harder to justify purchases in general, seeing $12.99 in shipping fees added on at checkout could certainly be a deal breaker. More than ever, e-commerce merchants must find ways to keep shipping costs to a minimum if they want to prevent abandoned shopping carts and lost sales.

ECONOMY ・ 7 HOURS AGO