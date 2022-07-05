ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Council members preparing ordinance for SPD precinct location

By Vincent Saglimbeni
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O0gjx_0gVYQhbR00
Credit: Spokane City Council

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council members are preparing an ordiance that would locate the Spokane Police Department precinct location along the East Sprague Corridor.

Council President Breean Briggs and Councilwoman Betsy Wilkerson are preparing an ordinance to provide relief to businesses and residents in the Sprague Corridor. At the recent Finance and Administration Committee Meeting on June 27, Beggs introduced a resolution that would place the precinct in the highest rate of crime in the East Central Neighborhood.

“SPD has requested new space for a police precinct in the East Central Neighborhood that is more visible and provides easier access to the public,” Beggs said. “Reported crime in the East Central Neighborhood is substantially clustered along East Sprague Avenue from the Hamilton Overpass to Havana Street. The I-90 interstate poses a substantial obstacle to accessing a police precinct if placed south of the freeway. While Spokane Police Department cannot prevent all crime, we want to provide an enhanced response time to the areas of concentrated crime. We want to ensure that SPD has unmitigated access and preparedness to those areas along the Sprague corridor. Most importantly, we want the businesses, customers, and residents in the East Sprague Corridor to see police vehicles parked and officers walking and bicycling as a deterrent to crime and assurance of safety.”

Mayor Nadine Woodward said last week that SPD’s precinct would be at the former library in East Central south of I-90. That decision was made without council vote or public notice.

SPD is currently at St. Ann’s Church on the lower South Hill.

“It was brought to my attention that the Mayor has, without due process, directed the SPD to occupy the former library at East Central,” said Council Member Betsy Wilkerson. “In a recent press conference on May 18th the Mayor agreed that it was Council’s final decision on who will occupy the space. I am beyond disturbed at her disregard for the Council process and her inability to be inclusive in her approach to hearing the complete voices of East Central residents who did not get input or final say on what the community would most like to see in their neighborhood. As a resident of East Central, we absolutely need public safety in East Central, but in an area in critical need of safety. East Sprague historically has been a high crime vessel, and police presence is most needed in that area.”

Beggs proposed an ordinance that would require the City to do a community process and final Council approval for the location of city facilities.

The ordinance might be heard as early as this week if five Council Members agree it is an urgent response to Woodward saying the council can decide on the new precinct location.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 3

Related
spokanepublicradio.org

Spokane Mayor supports ban on camping, sitting, lying downtown

City leaders are divided in how to address the growing issue of illegal camping in Spokane. Mayor Nadine Woodward as well as two city council members say the city needs to make it permanently illegal to camp downtown. Other city council members say her proposal is too restrictive, and could lead to unintended consequences.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
Government
Sandpoint Reader

‘I want to create a neighborhood’

Members of the Sandpoint City Council voted unanimously July 6 to approve the final development plan and preliminary plat for Culver’s Crossing — a first-of-its-kind affordable housing development for Bonner County, which seeks to provide income-based housing for local wage earners, the elderly and/or disabled. The decision moves...
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane City Council to discuss ordinance giving them final say on major facilities

SPOKANE, Wash. — Eight Spokane Police officers have been moving into their new precinct building in East Central, since last week. Now, they could be relocating once again. On Monday, the Spokane City Council will be voting on an ordinance to make sure they have the final say on all major Spokane facilities, including police precincts. READ: Spokane Mayor announces...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spd#City Council#Police Precinct#Crime#Mayor
spokanepublicradio.org

Spokane Valley Fire Department puts tax levy before voters in August

Property owners in Spokane County have noticed a big increase in their assessments the last few years. That means they’re paying significantly more property tax. Intuitively, it means the public agencies that collect those taxes are reaping a windfall. Not so, says Spokane Valley Fire Chief Frank Soto, Junior.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

City Leaders considering new restrictions on camping

The Spokane City Council is considering cracking down on illegal camping. Under two proposals that will come before the panel later this summer, camping on the banks of the Spokane river, under a train underpass or in a city park would be illegal. Spokane has already had a code against...
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

VA Chief Under Fire for Proposal to cut Services in Washington

Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, and Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell, aren’t often united on policies, but they have joined forces to stop veteran service cuts in the region. McMorris Rodgers sent a letter to Denis McDonough, secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, stating her opposition...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Bonner County Daily Bee

Suit filed to condemn proposed dam site

Last week a force of men under Marshal Binkley were engaged in hauling dirt from the top of the hill on Main Street to Montgomery Street, between Wisconsin and Main, paralleling the Great Northern tracks. After the filling was finished, they dampened it all down and it is now open for use.
PRIEST RIVER, ID
spokanepublicradio.org

Spokane Mayor proclaims July 5, 2022 as "Verne Windham Day"

July 5, 2022 has been proclaimed "Verne Windham Day" by Nadine Woodward, Mayor of the City of Spokane. Windham, the long-time program and music director of Spokane Public Radio, retired this month after 38 years with the station. His four impactful careers as a musician, conductor, radio host and teacher helped shape Spokane's arts and music community.
SPOKANE, WA
ncwlife.com

Spokane road, bridge closures for nearly $5M of construction

(The Center Square) – Construction season is underway in Spokane and this week brings street closures to accommodate nearly $5 million in projects. The $3 million project to install a pipe to connect stormwater infrastructure from the intersection of T.J. Meenach Drive and Northwest Boulevard to the Downriver Golf Course will produce two closure areas. Motorists are asked to avoid Riverview Drive from Euclid to Cleveland Avenue, and Cleveland Avenue from Riverside to C Street.
SPOKANE, WA
The Center Square

Spokane's homeless say housing costs too high

(The Center Square) – The high cost of housing in Spokane County is a major contributor to a growing homeless population, according to a new study. The median sales price of a home has jumped from $172,000 in 2017 to more than $400,000 in today’s market, which has priced many lower-income families out of the market, explained Matthew Anderson, an associate professor at Eastern Washington University.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Cantwell, Spokane Airport officials request federal funding for expansion project

SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington Senator Maria Cantwell is asking for a federal grant to help improve and expand the Spokane International Airport.  Cantwell was in Spokane Wednesday to discuss the Airport Terminal Program grant, which is a competitive grant program funded through the Biden-Harris Infrastructure Law.  She hopes the grant will help with the airport’s multiphase Terminal Renovation and Expansion...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy