In Sweden, municipal housing policy influences refugee reception

By Uppsala University
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new academic article, published in Frontiers in Political Science, analyzes how the Settlement Act is applied in Sweden's municipalities. Housing is an important prerequisite for the socioeconomic integration of refugees. The Settlement Act was implemented in 2016 and entails that municipalities are obliged to receive refugees according to...

