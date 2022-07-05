ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onaway, MI

Onaway Man Arrested for Several Counts of Narcotic Violations

A man from Onaway was arrested for several counts of narcotics violations Sunday, according to Michigan State Police.

A trooper from Michigan State Police Alpena Post stopped a car on Pickett Road near CR 638 in Allis township for driving without headlights and not using a turn signal. The driver, Jess Nash, 46, seemed to be under the influence, according to the trooper. He went through sobriety tests before being put under arrest.

The car was searched, and that’s where the trooper found numerous narcotics and drug related paraphernalia.

Nash was arraigned on one count Delivery/Manufacture Methamphetamine, one count Possession Narcotics/Cocaine Under 25 grams, one count Possession Analogues and one count Operating While Visibly Impaired.

The passenger, a 40-year-old woman from Onaway, was released at the scene.

