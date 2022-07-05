ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh to partner with Johns Hopkins University on program combating opioid withdrawal

By Julia Felton
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh will partner with Johns Hopkins University to analyze a city program that addresses opioid withdrawal. The city launched a program in November that allows EMS personnel to administer buprenorphine...

triblive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Aspinwall doctor nationally recognized for delivery of palliative care

An Aspinwall doctor is the recipient of a national award for providing exceptional palliative care for end-of-life patients in the Butler Health System. Dr. Dillon Stein, 37, was awarded the 2022 Hastings Center Cunniff-Dixon Physician Award in May, an honor bestowed annually nationwide to five palliative care physicians. Stein was...
ASPINWALL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Scholarship to help high schoolers, adults entering public service in memory of Mt. Pleasant firefighter, EMT

After EMT and firefighter Andrew Beck died suddenly in January at just 23 years old, his friend and mother wanted to carry on his legacy of service in Westmoreland County. In February, the pair co-founded the Andrew Logan Beck EMS and Fire Scholarship Fund, which will provide funding for local high schoolers and adults to attend EMT, paramedic and firefighter training.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe locals invited to learn about wards' history during upcoming shows

Latrobe residents are invited to go back in time and learn more about the city’s six wards in the upcoming months. The Latrobe Area Historical Society will present four shows about this history between July and October. The first show, which will delve into the First Ward, will take place on Frida and Saturday.
LATROBE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Plum alumnus McAfee donates $230k worth of athletic supplies

Plum Borough School District has accepted more than $230,000 worth of athletic equipment and supplies donated by alumnus Pat McAfee. “Pat has been a tremendous friend to our athletic programs, both on and off the playing surface,” according to a statement issued by the district. “His willingness to remain connected to his alma mater and the student-athletes he cares so much for is deeply appreciated.”
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Battle of Homestead Foundation observes 130th anniversary of historic steel strike

They came to the last building left standing from the Homestead Steel Works on that fateful day, July 6, 1892. Close to 100 people packed into the Pump House on Waterfront Drive in Homestead Wednesday morning to remember the day that striking steel workers at the factory, locked in a heated labor dispute with owner Andrew Carnegie, stood up to his Pinkerton security agents, armed with Winchester Rifles.
HOMESTEAD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Export mayor breaks tie in contentious vote to raise sewage rates

Export Mayor Joe Zaccagnini had to break a 3-3 tie vote Tuesday night as council approved a $5 hike in local sewage rates, passing along a roughly 8% rate hike by the Franklin Township Municipal Sanitary Authority that goes into effect in August. “We have to pass on the cost...
EXPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Johns Hopkins University#Opioid Withdrawal#City Council#Ems
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Plum hires new high school assistant principal

Plum Borough School Board announces the appointment of Melanie Rush as Plum Senior High School assistant principal. Rush joins the district with more than 19 years of experience as a classroom teacher with Trinity Area School District, and she served as an interim assistant principal there during the 2018-19 school year.
PLUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Tarentum business owner appointed to fill council vacancy

A familiar face in Tarentum will fill a vacancy on council. Kevin Bertocki, owner of Asay’s newsstand along Sixth Avenue, was appointed to fill the 2nd Ward term left by Adam Blythe who resigned in May. “I’m just trying to help the borough out,” Bertocki said. “I’m a business...
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Allegheny County court error causes postponement of jury trials

An administrative error in the criminal division of Allegheny County Common Pleas Court means that no potential jurors received summonses this week, leading to the postponement of multiple jury trials and frustration among prosecutors and the defense bar. The error didn’t come to light until Friday — leading into a...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh man found in Allegheny River identified

A man found deceased in the Allegheny River near Pittsburgh’s Strip District has been identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Jonathan Earl Nupp, 56, of Pittsburgh, was found around 5:15 p.m. June 29 at the 33rd Street landing in the city, the medical examiner said. A cause of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Parking tickets surprise SummerSounds staff, prompt Greensburg accommodation

The SummerSounds concert last Friday drew a huge crowd of about 8,900 to Greensburg’s St. Clair Park to hear an Elton John tribute band. But there was a sour note earlier that day, well before the free performance, when several people working behind the scenes to prepare for the event were unpleasantly surprised to receive city parking tickets.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bruce Castor: No pipelines means more coal, less safety

The Pittsburgh metro area has emerged as one of our nation’s leading energy hubs, though this status does not come without risks. Right before the busy Memorial Day weekend, a Norfolk Southern Train struck a vehicle, causing a significant train derailment that sent nine carriages into a tributary of the Allegheny River in Harmar. Four train cars that ended up in the water were carrying sweet crude oil, in addition to people. While the passengers and workers in the train were fortunate to escape any severe injury (not counting how terrifying such an event certainly was), the accident caused hazardous materials to flow into the water, requiring removal. Authorities needed to close local roads and popular boating areas for the cleanup. While the crash remains under investigation, indisputably real dangers exist in the transfer of crude oil by rail.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

KDKA reporter leaving Pittsburgh for Denver

KDKA reporter/anchor Amy Wadas is leaving her hometown station for a new adventure in the Rocky Mountains. Wadas announced Monday on social media that July 14 would be her last day with KDKA-TV, which hired her in 2014. “This was one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make,”...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy