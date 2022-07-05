Pittsburgh to partner with Johns Hopkins University on program combating opioid withdrawal

The Pittsburgh metro area has emerged as one of our nation’s leading energy hubs, though this status does not come without risks. Right before the busy Memorial Day weekend, a Norfolk Southern Train struck a vehicle, causing a significant train derailment that sent nine carriages into a tributary of the Allegheny River in Harmar. Four train cars that ended up in the water were carrying sweet crude oil, in addition to people. While the passengers and workers in the train were fortunate to escape any severe injury (not counting how terrifying such an event certainly was), the accident caused hazardous materials to flow into the water, requiring removal. Authorities needed to close local roads and popular boating areas for the cleanup. While the crash remains under investigation, indisputably real dangers exist in the transfer of crude oil by rail.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO