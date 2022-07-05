Lightning have 7 picks in 2022 NHL Draft
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning are headed in to the NHL Draft on Thursday with seven picks.
The Lightning have a first-round pick, 31st overall, for the first time since the 2019 draft.Lightning close the books on 2021 season
The Bolts have the following overall selections:
- Round 1 – 31 overall
- Round 4 – 103 overall (from Chicago)
- Round 5 – 160 overall
- Round 6 – 169 overall (from Detroit)
- Round 6 – 192 overall
- Round 7 – 223 overall (from NY Rangers)
- Round 7 – 224 overall
The first round of the draft will take place on Thursday beginning at 7 p.m. Rounds two through seven will start at 11 a.m. on Friday.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 0