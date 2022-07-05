ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lightning have 7 picks in 2022 NHL Draft

By Daisy Ruth
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vgGxB_0gVYPSLd00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning are headed in to the NHL Draft on Thursday with seven picks.

The Lightning have a first-round pick, 31st overall, for the first time since the 2019 draft.

Lightning close the books on 2021 season

The Bolts have the following overall selections:

  • Round 1 – 31 overall
  • Round 4 – 103 overall (from Chicago)
  • Round 5 – 160 overall
  • Round 6 – 169 overall (from Detroit)
  • Round 6 – 192 overall
  • Round 7 – 223 overall (from NY Rangers)
  • Round 7 – 224 overall

The first round of the draft will take place on Thursday beginning at 7 p.m. Rounds two through seven will start at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGR550

2022 NHL Draft Tracker

Stay tuned here tonight for live updates from the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal. The Buffalo Sabres currently select at 9th, 16th and 28th overall.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
93.7 The Fan

Pens draft in 1st round for 1st time since 2019 Thursday

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Thursday night is a rarity for the Pens. For the first time in three seasons, barring a late trade, the team will make a first-round pick in the NHL Draft. Forward Sam Poulin, who played 72 games with 16 goals and 21 assists in...
NHL
NHL

Predators to Host Draft Party at Ford Ice Center Bellevue on Thursday

Free Watch Party to Include Live Broadcast by 102.5 The Game, Fan Giveaways, Food Specials and More. Nashville, Tenn. (July 6, 2022) - Ford Ice Center Bellevue will host the Nashville Predators' 2022 Draft Party on Thursday, July 7 at 6 p.m. CT from Draft Picks, the restaurant and bar located on the second floor. Fans are invited to join the Predators and ESPN 102.5 The Game during the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft as the team selects a future member of SMASHVILLE with the 17th overall pick.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#Ny Rangers#Ny#Nexstar Media Inc
WFLA

These are the victims of the Highland Park parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Seven people were killed and at least 30 others wounded after a 21-year-old man opened fire on an Independence Day parade in Highland Park on Monday morning. The attack happened around 10:10 a.m. after shots were fired near Central Avenue and 2nd Street. At a news conference, Lake County Major Crime Task […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
WFLA

Man killed by garbage truck in Manatee County described as creative, kind

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County deputies said they are investigating a man’s death after he was killed in an “industrial accident” Tuesday evening. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said that Waste Pro employee Leroy Firestone, 58, was performing maintenance on the hydraulics of a garbage truck. Firestone was standing on a ladder when the […]
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Pasco deputies search for teen missing since July 2

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen Saturday, July 2 in New Port Richey. Authorities said 16-year-old Kodi Farrell, who was described as being 5’6” tall, approximately 110 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes, was last seen in the Bayridge Avenue area of New Port Richey.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Polk County RV park owner told transgender woman to dress like a man to ‘avoid trouble’, feds say

“No one should have to change how they express their gender identity to maintain their housing,” said Demetria L. McCain, HUD’s Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity. “Setting restrictions like these is not only unacceptable, it is illegal. This charge demonstrates HUD’s commitment to enforcing the Fair Housing Act and ensuring housing providers meet their fair housing obligations.”
POLK COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Arrest made in 2017 deadly Bradenton nightclub shooting

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man wanted in a deadly nightclub shooting that took place in December 2017 was arrested Wednesday, according to a news release from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Demetrius Gabriel, 34, was arrested during a traffic stop in Miami four years...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

74K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy