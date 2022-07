Kerri M. Stringer

Michael Robertson, 63, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at his residence in Petal. A memorial service will be held at a later date for Mike. Mike worked for Forrest General Hospital in the Engineering Department for many years and was known as the “Tube Dude” by everyone. He was also known as “The Rebel” or “The Hippy”. He loved being with his family and providing for them. He enjoyed cooking and smoking food for family and friends. In his spare time, he could be found in “The Man Cave” listening to music and tinkering.

PETAL, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO