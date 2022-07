Sample ballots for the upcoming Aug. 23 primary election are now available online at PascoVotes.gov, and will be mailed to Pasco County voters on July 28. Voters are encouraged to look over their sample ballot and familiarize themselves with the candidates and issues before going to the polls. In order to expedite the voting process, voters should take their completed sample ballots with them when early voting or on Election Day.

PASCO COUNTY, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO