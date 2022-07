(Camden, NJ) – The M. Allan Vogelson Regional Branch, located at 203 Laurel Road in Voorhees, of the Camden County Library System, will be closed Thursday. “We are still working on this location’s air conditioning after this week’s power outage so this location will be closed today but we do anticipate opening for normal hours tomorrow” said Linda Devlin, Director of the Camden County Library System. “Our other locations are open for regular hours and we will update our patrons if there are any changes.”

CAMDEN, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO