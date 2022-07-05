Severe weather for July 5, 2022
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Severe weather alerts are being issued in the Siouxland area.
According to the National Weather Service, Siouxland has several weather alerts for Tuesday evening. The alerts are listed below.
NEBRASKA
- Cedar County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 4:45 p.m.
- Dakota County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 5:30 p.m.
- Dixon County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 5:30 p.m.
- Pierce County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 4:45 p.m.
- Stanton County – Severe Thunderstorm Watch – Expires 7 p.m.
- Thurston County – Severe Thunderstorm Watch – Expires 7 p.m.
- Madison County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 4:45 p.m.
- Wayne County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 4:45 p.m.
- Knox County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 4:45 p.m.
SOUTH DAKOTA
- Antelope County – Severe Thunderstorm Watch – Expires 7 p.m.
- Clay County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 5:30 p.m.
- Lincoln County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 6:15 p.m.
- Union County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 5:30 p.m.
- Yankton County – Severe Thunderstorm Watch – Expires 7 p.m.
IOWA
- Buena Vista County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 6 p.m.
- Cherokee County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 6 p.m.
- Clay County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 6:45 p.m.
- Dickinson County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 6:45 p.m.
- Ida County – Severe Thunderstorm Watch – Expires 7 p.m.
- Lyon County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 6:15 p.m.
- Monona County – Severe Thunderstorm Watch – Expires 7 p.m.
- O’Brien County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 6 p.m.
- Osceola County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 6 p.m.
- Plymouth County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 5:30 p.m.
- Sioux County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 6:15 p.m.
- Woodbury County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 5:30 p.m.
Heat advisories are also in effect in many Siouxland counties until 8 p.m. Tuesday. To stay updated on our weather news, visit our weather page.
If you have pictures of storm damage, send them to us at news@kcautv.com.
