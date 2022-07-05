ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Severe weather for July 5, 2022

By Laila Freeman
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Severe weather alerts are being issued in the Siouxland area.

According to the National Weather Service, Siouxland has several weather alerts for Tuesday evening. The alerts are listed below.

NEBRASKA

  • Cedar County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 4:45 p.m.
  • Dakota County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 5:30 p.m.
  • Dixon County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 5:30 p.m.
  • Pierce County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 4:45 p.m.
  • Stanton County – Severe Thunderstorm Watch – Expires 7 p.m.
  • Thurston County – Severe Thunderstorm Watch – Expires 7 p.m.
  • Madison County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 4:45 p.m.
  • Wayne County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 4:45 p.m.
  • Knox County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 4:45 p.m.

SOUTH DAKOTA

  • Antelope County – Severe Thunderstorm Watch – Expires 7 p.m.
  • Clay County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 5:30 p.m.
  • Lincoln County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 6:15 p.m.
  • Union County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 5:30 p.m.
  • Yankton County – Severe Thunderstorm Watch – Expires 7 p.m.

IOWA

  • Buena Vista County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 6 p.m.
  • Cherokee County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 6 p.m.
  • Clay County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 6:45 p.m.
  • Dickinson County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 6:45 p.m.
  • Ida County – Severe Thunderstorm Watch – Expires 7 p.m.
  • Lyon County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 6:15 p.m.
  • Monona County – Severe Thunderstorm Watch – Expires 7 p.m.
  • O’Brien County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 6 p.m.
  • Osceola County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 6 p.m.
  • Plymouth County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 5:30 p.m.
  • Sioux County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 6:15 p.m.
  • Woodbury County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 5:30 p.m.

Heat advisories are also in effect in many Siouxland counties until 8 p.m. Tuesday. To stay updated on our weather news, visit our weather page.

If you have pictures of storm damage, send them to us at news@kcautv.com.

