Severe weather for July 5, 2022

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Severe weather alerts are being issued in the Siouxland area.

According to the National Weather Service, Siouxland has several weather alerts for Tuesday evening. The alerts are listed below.

NEBRASKA

Cedar County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 4:45 p.m.

Dakota County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 5:30 p.m.

Dixon County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 5:30 p.m.

Pierce County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 4:45 p.m.

Stanton County – Severe Thunderstorm Watch – Expires 7 p.m.

Thurston County – Severe Thunderstorm Watch – Expires 7 p.m.

Madison County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 4:45 p.m.

Wayne County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 4:45 p.m.

Knox County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 4:45 p.m.

SOUTH DAKOTA

Antelope County – Severe Thunderstorm Watch – Expires 7 p.m.

Clay County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 5:30 p.m.

Lincoln County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 6:15 p.m.

Union County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 5:30 p.m.

Yankton County – Severe Thunderstorm Watch – Expires 7 p.m.

IOWA

Buena Vista County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 6 p.m.

Cherokee County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 6 p.m.

Clay County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 6:45 p.m.

Dickinson County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 6:45 p.m.

Ida County – Severe Thunderstorm Watch – Expires 7 p.m.

Lyon County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 6:15 p.m.

Monona County – Severe Thunderstorm Watch – Expires 7 p.m.

O’Brien County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 6 p.m.

Osceola County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 6 p.m.

Plymouth County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 5:30 p.m.

Sioux County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 6:15 p.m.

Woodbury County – Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Expires 5:30 p.m.

Heat advisories are also in effect in many Siouxland counties until 8 p.m. Tuesday. To stay updated on our weather news, visit our weather page.

