ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

Experts urge caution after 2 drivers hit 500-pound bear on NC highway

By Courtney Rowles
abcnews4.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — After two drivers hit a 500-pound bear in Brunswick County over the weekend, NC wildlife is asking people to be cautious and aware. Two cars...

abcnews4.com

Comments / 0

Related
WECT

Man attacked by rabid fox in Brunswick County over the holiday weekend

Wilmington Planning Commission approves short-term rental regulation changes. Columbus County issues water quality advisory during maintenance. Approx. 60,000 gallons of sewage reaches Calabash Creek. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Approx. 60,000 gallons of sewage reaches Calabash Creek. Judge orders release of body camera video involving man found dead on local...
WILMINGTON, NC
actionnews5.com

Man struck and killed by lightning while boating off North Carolina coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A man was struck and killed by lightning near Masonboro Island, a small island off the North Carolina coast, Sunday afternoon. Several marine units responded after civilians flagged them down during a routine patrol. Authorities found William Friend, 33, had been struck by lightning,...
ourstate.com

8 Places to Find Beach Treasures in North Carolina

For the best times to look for shells — and other beachcombing tips from North Carolina experts — click here. You’ll need to boat or kayak to this pristine island and its surrounding sandbars, the crown jewel of Hammocks Beach State Park near Swansboro, to look for a bounty of Scotch bonnets, whelks, and sand dollars — just make sure the sand dollars are no longer alive before you keep them! Thanks to Bear and Bogue Inlets, which bookend the island, strong currents keep the shore well-stocked with washed-up ocean treasures.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brunswick County, NC
Pets & Animals
Brunswick County, NC
Lifestyle
City
Winnabow, NC
County
Brunswick County, NC
The State Port Pilot

Fishing report: Fourth weekend held some surprises

I’m beginning to believe there is a force in the universe that is preventing us from getting back close enough to what we might consider normal. The latest case in point is Tropical Storm Colin. Where in the heck did it come from? Late in the week it was just a frontal system expected to bring a little much-needed rain to the area and sometime late Friday night it morphed into a minimal tropical storm. We were surprised, as were the National Hurricane Center, Mike’s Weather Page and every other predictor of tropical weather.
SOUTHPORT, NC
The State Port Pilot

Highway 211 widening project remains on schedule

The N.C. Highway 211 Southport-Supply Road expansion project is proceeding as planned, according to an engineer with the N.C. Department of Transportation (DOT). The 7.2 mile expansion of N.C. 211 will go from N.C. Highway 906 at Midway Road to just east of the intersection with N.C. Highway 87 in Southport.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Bear Hunting#Vehicles
WITN

State record Graysby Grouper caught off North Carolina coast

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A state record Graysby Grouper was caught by a South Carolina man last month off of the North Carolina coast. The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries says Edward Tait, of Little River, South Carolina, caught the three-pound, 0.8-ounce fish off of Ocean Isle Beach on June 30th. The catch may also be a world record.
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC
WNCT

North Carolina town helps emergency vehicles reach beach

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina coastal town has acted to help rescue workers gain easier access to the beach, a move that addresses a potential issue in reaching the shore in an emergency. Officials in Oak Island say the town has 65 public beach access locations,...
OAK ISLAND, NC
CAR AND DRIVER

North Carolina Looks to Remove Public EV Chargers, Probably to the Trash

Politicians have to run on some kind of platform, and Ben Moss—my incoming state House representative here in North Carolina's District 52—decided that his animating principle is Being Mad at Electricity. To prove his animosity toward this invisible menace, he's sponsoring House Bill 1049, which would allocate $50,000 to destroy free public car chargers. It contains some other enlightened ideas, but that's the main theme: We've simply got to do something about these free public chargers, even if it costs us $50,000! Those things cost tens of cents per hour, when they're being used.
SMALL BUSINESS
WNCT

Drought affects eastern North Carolina farms, corn crops at most risk

The combination of high temperatures and minimal rainfall is concerning eastern North Carolina farmers. Drought affects eastern North Carolina farms, corn …. Plymouth has unique Civil War history with lighthouse, …. Civil War history big part of Plymouth culture. Organization recognizes National Park and Recreation …. Law enforcement warns residents...
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Pets
WITN

‘Immediately alarmed’: Largest North Carolina lake in danger

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A group of Eastern Carolina community members and organizations are coming together to save North Carolina’s largest lake. Lake Mattamuskeet, which lies on the Albemarle-Pamlico Peninsula, is “the hub of Hyde County,” J.W. Smith, a Hyde County farmer says. The lake is...
HYDE COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two cars hit 500-pound bear on River Road in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Highway Patrol says a crash in Brunswick County Sunday night involved two cars and a 500 pound bear. A trooper with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said it happened just after 10:30 on River Road near Winnabow. Two cars were involved. The trooper...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Historic building collapses in North Carolina

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Mount Airy fire department is cautioning people to avoid an area of downtown due to a building collapse. They posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that they had gotten a call about a partial structural collapse at the Main Oak Building in downtown Mount Airy.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
abcnews4.com

AT&T adds new cell towers to 12 South Carolina counties

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — AT&T is expanding its wireless connectivity options in the Palmetto state by adding more than a dozen new cell towers to 12 counties. So far in 2022, the telecommunications company has installed 14 new towers in the following locations:. Aiken — along U.S. Highway 1...
TECHNOLOGY
Smoky Mountain News

Spotted lanternfly arrives in N.C.

The first established presence of the invasive spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) has been confirmed in North Carolina. Initial surveys indicate that the pest’s known distribution is within a 5-mile radius in Forsyth County near Interstate 40 in Kernersville and extending to the Guilford County line, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services reports. Survey efforts are ongoing.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
wkml.com

Spring Lake Man Wins $3 Million in New North Carolina Lottery Game

A big Happy Birthday went out to a Spring Lake man, after he won $3 million on a North Carolina Education Lottery scratch-off ticket he bought himself as a late birthday present. Kevon Greenidge bought the $30 Fabulous Fortune ticket from the Short Stop on Anderson Ponds Drive in Spring...
WECT

Makeshift boat washes up in Caswell Beach

CASWELL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Storms often lead to neat finds on the beach after they pass, but Tropical Storm Colin washed up something unique: a makeshift boat. “On this beach alone, I’ve found so many whole sand dollars,” said Caswell Beach resident Penny Tindall. “I’m always looking for something, but I was never looking for that.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy