College Basketball: WVU Tech’s Long resigns, taps successor

WVU Tech head coach James Long looks on from the sidelines during a game in Beckley. (Photo courtesy of WVU Tech athletics)

Golden Bear Athletics

James Long has announced that he’s leaving his post as the head men’s basketball coach at WVU Tech after three years in Beckley. Long has accepted a position as COO of Court XIV and the General Manager of The Carolina Factory in Cornelius, NC. This role will allow Long to follow his passion for the game of basketball in a new way.

Long led the Golden Bears to a 62-21 overall record after three seasons, including a River States Conference Championship. He was also named Rivers States Conference Coach of the Year in his first season. He led WVU Tech to consecutive conference titles and guided the Golden Bears to three NAIA National Championship appearances.

Long joined Golden Bear Athletics as a head coach after his time on the West Virginia University Mountaineer team, first as an athlete and then as a member of the staff.

Long shared a letter about his resignation and his time at WVU Tech. Long said, “I was lucky enough to be surrounded by the most supportive, hard-working people every day. We accomplished so many great things together through immense adversity. We all grew together.”

He shared his appreciation for the players and the team and for their patience and dedication. “You gave me everything you had all the time. These will be the most special years of togetherness I have had in basketball.”

Coach Long thanked folks who helped him throughout his journey as a head coach, including Campus President Carolyn Long and Athletic Director Kenny Howell. “You guys took a chance on a 26-year-old and changed my life forever. I hope that you all feel that I did the best I could every day on campus. I truly believe I could never work for a better AD and President. [I had] nothing but constant support my entire time here. I am beyond grateful for both of you.”

“We are sad to see James leave because he has become such a strong member of our campus community and is a great coach. We know that there are great things ahead for him and for our team under the leadership of Coach Wilmore,” shared Athletic Director Kenny Howell.

Long said that he’s excited to see the continued growth and success of the team and praised coaches George Wilmore and Payton Sturm.

George Wilmore will step up as head coach for the Golden Bears. Long will continue to coach the TBT team Best Virginia this summer. Best Virginia will take on the WVU Tech Men’s Basketball team at Fairmont State in an exhibition game on July 16, 2022 at 6 p.m.

——–

Full letter from James Long:

This is the most sad and excited I have ever been. I have decided to resign from WVU Tech. Only the most special of opportunities would take me away from the people I #CARE about most. WVU Tech made the man I am today. I was lucky enough to be surrounded by the most supportive, hard-working people every day. We accomplished so many great things together through immense adversity. We all grew together.

The secret was in the sweat for us at Tech. We all invested so much time and effort into each other every day. Fortunately, those relationships are just beginning. Even though I will be gone, I will always be emotionally invested in this program.

But, a phenomenal opportunity presented itself for where I am in life right now. The right mix of stability and risk around people I trust and believe in. Thank you to Nathan Conley for always being there as one of my closest friends, and now believing in me to help grow what he has already built. I will be the COO of Court XIV and the General Manager of The Carolina Factory in Cornelius, North Carolina.

To many this will be a surprise. But, to those who know me best, this will be a no-brainer. I am going to channel my “coaching” into the individual development aspect of Court XIV. My hunger to build great environments is going to migrate to North Carolina to help with Nathan, Jim and Jason. A different avenue. A new way to chase my passion through the game of basketball.

I have told anyone who will listen that WVU Tech is the best place in the state to be focused and get a great education. There is no better place to be yourself and focus on what matters most. This school is home to some of the best people I have ever met in my life. The school and our program’s best days are ahead of us. Whether it is known now, or in the near future, this is the premier place in the state to become the best version of yourself. Thank you to the students, faculty, and administration for accepting me and making me better every single day. I will always be a Golden Bear!

Thank you to Kenny Howell and President Long. You guys took a chance on a 26-year-old and changed my life forever. I hope that you all feel that I did the best I could every day on campus. I truly believe I could never work for a better AD and President. Nothing but constant support my entire time here. I am beyond grateful for both of you.

Lastly, thank you to all of the players who accepted me and trusted me. I love you all more than you know. I came to Tech knowing nothing, and still have so much to learn. But, you all were patient in learning with me. You gave me everything you had all the time. These will be the most special years of togetherness I have had in Basketball. I will never forget when Kelly Wells (from University of Pikeville) pulled me aside after our loss to Shawnee State in the NAIA National Tournament. He said, “Coach, I know you don’t want to hear this right now. But, that is the most resilient group I have ever seen.” Resilience is what I will always think of when I think about our teams here. No one will ever know what we truly went through together, but that doesn’t change the feeling we will always carry together. We all have so much to be proud of.

People always rushed to give me the credit and tell me how great I was doing. But, the secret to success is ALL in WHO you surround yourself with. Coach Wilmore and Coach Sturm are the two best coaches I could have ever hired. I will save the time in this note because they know how much they mean to me. Roommates for all three years. Thousands of hours debating, watching, and caring. You are my brothers and the two best coaches I know.

#CARE dwarfs any one person. Excited to see Tech’s basketball program continue grow under George Wilmore’s leadership and coaching. That culture will sustain itself. Thankful to have been a part of the best environment around. I love WVU Tech with all my heart. The best three years of my life. #CARE Bear for life!