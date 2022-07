Law enforcement says a gunman was in a discreet position on a roof when he used a high-powered rifle to open fire on parade-goers in Highland Park, killing six and injuring over 30, before fleeing. Highland Park Police Department Commander Chris O’Neill said the shooting occurred around 10:14 a.m. Monday near Second Street and Central […] The post ‘A very sad day’: Gunman was in discreet position on roof, used high-powered rifle to kill 6 and injure dozens in Highland Park appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO