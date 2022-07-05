BR Police bring weekly ‘Community Walk & Talk’ to Boulevard de Province

UPDATE: One of the victims from this July 5 shooting in Donaldsonville is now deceased. Jacoby Smith, 23, of Donaldsonville. According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Tuesday July 5, at approximately 2:15 a.m., deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting incident on Madewood Drive in Donaldsonville. Upon arrival deputies found two male subjects suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men, one with life-threatening injuries, were treated at an area hospital. This is an active investigation. Further details may be limited at this time.

DONALDSONVILLE, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO