Milford, CT

Police investigate fatal crash in Milford

By Isabella Gentile
 2 days ago

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 84-year-old woman died after a crash in Milford Saturday morning, according to police.

Police said a serious crash was reported in the area of Meadows End Road and Lucille Drive around 10:20 a.m.

The crash was found to involve a 2002 Honda Civic, according to police.

Police said the driver was driving west on Meadows End Road when the vehicle veered across the road and struck a utility pole in the area of Lucille Drive.

The driver, who police identified as Emily Wood, 84, of Milford, was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information or any witnesses to contact PFC Dan Hemperly at (203) 783-4792.

