3 in custody after Ypsilanti Township murder captured on Facebook live

By Amber Ainsworth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three people are in custody in connection with the murder of Terrill Smith in Ypsilanti Township last week. Smith, 46, was sitting outside a West Willow home on Facebook live June 28,...

Detroit News

SUV theft, crash in Washtenaw County leads to 3 arrests, bystander hurt

Three teens have been arrested in connection with a vehicle theft and crash in Washtenaw County that left a bystander severely injured, investigators announced Wednesday. Dispatchers were alerted around 7:35 a.m. Tuesday about a home invasion on the 200 block of Wiltshire Drive in Superior Township. A resident reported her vehicle had been stolen after a neighbor noticed the woman's belongings in the yard, the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

3 People Arrested In Shooting Death Of Ypsilanti Township Man On Facebook Live

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Two women and one man have been arrested in connection to the death of a Ypsilanti Township man who was shot and killed while live on Facebook last month. According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at about 11 a.m. on June 28 in the 1000 block of Nash Avenue. Authorities say 46-year-old Terrill Smith was live-streaming when the shooting “was overheard/witnessed by many.” Police found Smith lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and died from his injuries. Terrill Smith (courtesy: Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office) “Prior to being...
YPSILANTI, MI
Wife of fallen Detroit police officer crestfallen; 'Me and my babies will never be the same'

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The wife of the fallen Detroit cop who was killed in a shooting on the city's west side said he was "so much more than a police officer." "He was an amazing dad, my best friend, and the man I married," Kristine Courts wrote of her husband Loren. "All the news articles talk about is a DPD officer. He was so much more to me and the kids. Our Batman!"
DETROIT, MI
iHeartRadio

Woman Walking Along Michigan Freeway With 55-Gallon Drum On Head Arrested

A Michigan woman has been arrested after she was walking along the freeway with an empty 55-gallon drum on her head, according to CBS Detroit. A Michigan State Police trooper was heading northbound on 1-75 near Big Beaver Road Sunday (July 3) when they saw Ellen Baracy of Grosse Point walking on the right shoulder, according to officials. The woman had a 55-gallon drum over her head. When the trooper stopped to check on the 33-year-old Baracy, she said she was picking up litter. Police claim she was not cooperative and that "At this point, based on her erratic behavior, the trooper began to suspect she was under the influence of some type of drug."
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

'Officer down': Harrowing details of how an ambush led to Detroit cop's death

Detroit — With blood pouring out of Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts' neck from a gunshot wound and the armed gunman approaching from behind, fellow officer Amanda Hudgens was faced with a split-second, life-or-death decision. Should the five-year Detroit police veteran continue pressing her fingers to the wound to...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Looking For Suspects, Persons Of Interest In Holiday Shootings

(CBS DETROIT) — The deadly holiday violence began with a man just trying to do his job. A Door Dash driver was caught in a crossfire Saturday night on Bagley Street in Detroit. “Three people were inside a vehicle when they saw a man in a black ski mask starting towards them and then started shooting from one of the vehicles or at one of the vehicles,” said Detroit Police Chief James White. “A male, a Door Dash employee was making a delivery and sadly, he was fatally shot.” Just before midnight on Saturday on the city’s west side, a routine traffic stop turned into...
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

LPD needs help in armed robbery case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for help in three cases this week. Two people have felony warrants, and one subject is wanted for questioning in an armed robbery. CASE ONE:. The Lansing Police Department is asking for help identifying the subject pictured below. LPD...
LANSING, MI
plymouthvoice.com

Police search for lone gunman in Canton robbery

July 6, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Canton police are now seeking public assistance in their investigation of an armed robbery that occurred Saturday, June 25, just before 1:30 p.m. at the Devz Pharmacy located at 6624 N. Canton Center, south of Warren. Police who have released surveillance photos report a lone...
CANTON, MI

