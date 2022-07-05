ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Siren test scheduled for July 13 at Brunswick Nuclear Plant

foxwilmington.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The outdoor warning siren system for the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will be tested Wednesday, July 13,. As part of the quarterly testing, the 38 sirens...

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxwilmington.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures required for Bladen Co. bridge

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) – The U.S. 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River in Bladen Co. will require lane closures to allow state transportation employees to safely inspect the bridge. “During the inspection, flaggers will control traffic, letting one direction at a time cross the two-lane bridge,” a NCDOT...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

NCDOT: Portion of I-40 in Pender Co. to be repaved

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – More than a dozen miles of I-40 in Pender County soon will be repaved, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. A news release states that I-40 will be repaved from west of U.S. 117 at mile marker 388 to N.C. 210 at mile marker 408. A total of 18 miles will be resurfaced.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Columbus County issues water quality advisory during maintenance

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Columbus County has issued a water advisory for customers in Western Prong and Northern Whiteville while they conduct routine maintenance. The advisory is expected to last for the next five weeks, or until August 10. Contractors will be performing maintenance on the water tank...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Industry
Wilmington, NC
Government
Wilmington, NC
Business
City
Wilmington, NC
foxwilmington.com

Carolina Beach Ad-hoc Parking Committee to hold first meeting

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Carolina Beach Ad-hoc Parking Committee will hold its first meeting on Thursday, July 7. The committee was formed to review the town’s parking programs and bring its recommendations to the town council workshop on September 27. The meetings will be held in...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
foxwilmington.com

Five film and TV projects approved for state grants

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) – Five film and TV projects have been approved for North Carolina Film and Entertainment Grant Funds. Of these, three are filming in southeastern North Carolina. “Following an amazing 2021, which saw productions spend more than $416 million in North Carolina, we are excited to see...
MOVIES
foxwilmington.com

Approx. 60,000 gallons of sewage reaches Calabash Creek

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – Approximately 60,000 gallons of untreated wastewater reached the Calabash Creek on Tuesday, according to Brunswick County Public Utilities. BCPU says the spill was caused by the failure of an 8-inch sewer force main near 1601 Seaside Road in Sunset Beach. “It has been determined...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Siren
foxwilmington.com

Yelp names Wilmington in 2022 Top Ten Foodie Cities

WILMINGTON, N.C. (CAPE FEAR WEEKEND) – Yelp, the popular user-based review website has released a list of top 10 small foodie cities and Wilmington was number 7 on their list. This list was to help foodies find their next food tourism vacation, and they specifically focused on tourist destinations...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Investigation continues after apartment fire in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Fire investigators are trying to determine what started an apartment fire at the James Walker Apartments in Wilmington Tuesday afternoon. Two people had to be pulled down via ladder, and one resident and one firefighter were treated for minor injures. Five people have been displaced as a result of the incident.
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
foxwilmington.com

Sheriff’s office: Warrants out for man accused of practicing law without license

BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) – A South Carolina man is accused of falsely representing himself as a licensed attorney, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. “The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports concerning Jon James, 35, of Murrells Inlet, SC, representing himself as an attorney in Brunswick County as well as other counties in North and South Carolina,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post. “During the investigation, it was discovered Jon E. James is not a licensed attorney in North Carolina or South Carolina. Several victims in Brunswick County paid Jon James several thousands of dollars to represent them in court with no results.”
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Judge orders release of body camera video involving man found dead on local brewery’s property

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A New Hanover County Superior Court Judge has agreed to allow the release of body camera footage from the Wilmington Police Department regarding an incident police with a man the day before he was found dead on the property of a local brewery. WECT and Port City Daily have continued to follow the story and the circumstances that led to his death. Now, the video and audio gives a firsthand look into how police handled their call with Val D’Auvray on April 17, 2022.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Cape Fear Foodie: New Pizza, New Sandwiches, & Hot Dog Update

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – With Independence Day in the rearview mirror, we’re heading into those “dogs days” of summer where the heat and humidity occasionally give way to an epic thunderstorm, and each day seems like the one before. But one way to break up the monotony is to get out and enjoy some of the tried-and-true restaurants around the area, or explore some newcomers to the food scene. Admittedly today’s post is a bit of some odds and ends from some eats I’ve had, plus an update on the “Hot Dog Road Trip.”
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy