Consider This: Last Week In Boston Public Schools

BOSTON — The city of Boston held free swim lessons Thursday with the goal of keeping kids active and safe this summer. “There’s limited space and amount of bodies of water where folks can actually go to swim, so when you get an opportunity to provide that here and have that ability, folks, they really want to get their kids in the water and they want them to learn how to swim,” said Dorchester YMCA Executive Director Anthony Attride.

BOSTON, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO