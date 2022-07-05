ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consider This: Last Week In Boston Public Schools

Cover picture for the articleThe city has selected a new superintendent for Boston’s public...

Massachusetts towns struggle to keep municipal managers and workers

About 288 towns in Massachusetts have town managers instead of mayors, and according to the hiring firm Community Paradigm Associates, more than half of those positions have seen turnover in the last seven years. Outgoing town managers cite increased politicization of local government, new pressures that came from the pandemic, and the difficulty of living in their towns on municipal government salaries.
Suffolk D.A. hopeful Ricardo Arroyo slams ‘insufficient’ Boston police response to white supremacist march

The city councilor is calling for a hearing on what can be done to address how law enforcement lacked prior knowledge of the march and its response. Boston City Councilor and Suffolk County district attorney hopeful Ricardo Arroyo on Wednesday slammed law enforcement’s apparent lack of prior knowledge of plans for a white supremacist march through the city last weekend, a display that ultimately involved an alleged assault on a Black activist.
Boston Globe

An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market (July edition)

The median rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in the state has gone up 9 percent since March, according to a report ApartmentAdvisor.com released Friday. The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts was $2,400 in June, which reflects an increase of 2 percent over May. Meanwhile, the median rent for a one-bedroom climbed to $2,861 in Cambridge, the most expensive city on the list. That rent reflects a 2.58 percent increase over May and a 9.24 percent jump in the past three months. (ApartmentAdvisor analyzes listings on its website to reach its findings.)
How Bostonians are reacting after white supremacist group Patriot Front marched through the city

About 100 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front marched through Boston wearing face coverings and holding flags and banners Saturday. As WBUR reported, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins said they were told by Boston police and the FBI that neither agency had advance warning the group planned to demonstrate in the city.
Boston free swimming lesson aims to keep kids safe, active

BOSTON — The city of Boston held free swim lessons Thursday with the goal of keeping kids active and safe this summer. “There’s limited space and amount of bodies of water where folks can actually go to swim, so when you get an opportunity to provide that here and have that ability, folks, they really want to get their kids in the water and they want them to learn how to swim,” said Dorchester YMCA Executive Director Anthony Attride.
Ribbon cut on 76 affordable units in Mattapan

After years of planning and construction 76 new affordable housing units have been completed on the site of the long-abandoned Cote Ford car dealership in Mattapan. To celebrate the grand opening of the project, city planning officials were joined last Tuesday by Cardinal Seán O’Malley, local elected officials and project developers to reflect on the transformation of the property and celebrate the affordable housing opportunities it aims to create.
I-Team: Patriot Front has long history in Massachusetts

BOSTON - Members of the Patriot Front, a white supremacist organization, boarded an Orange Line train in Boston on Saturday. The men, all wearing white gators covering their faces, sunglasses, baseball hats, khaki pants and blue shirts, headed back to Malden from downtown Boston, where they marched in the streets, waving flags and a banner that read "Reclaim America." Thomas Rousseau, the leader of the group, told the men to be considerate and be respectful, but the group itself wouldn't say much about where they were going.Robert Trestan, the executive director of the Anti-Defamation League of New England, told the I-Team,...
Best hospitals in Massachusetts: Boston Medical Center, Tufts Medical Center and Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Plymouth named among the best by Stacker

In its ranking of the best hospitals in every state, Stacker determined that three Massachusetts hospitals stand out from the rest in the Bay State thanks to their quality of care, but also the quality with which they treat their patients, staff and community as well as the costs of administering and providing care.
What we learned about COVID from the Provincetown delta outbreak last year

This is the Radio Boston rundown for July 5. Tiziana Dearing is our host. A year ago this month, a cluster of COVID cases in Provincetown would change how the world regarded immunity from vaccines. First, we check back in with the owner of Provincetown restaurant, The Canteen. Then, we dive into this week's From the Newsroom with WBUR's senior health reporter Gabrielle Emanuel, to talk more about what we learned from last July's outbreak.
Another Bertucci's in Massachusetts Has Closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Another location of a local chain of Italian restaurants has shut down, with this one being north of Boston. According to an article from the Andover News, Bertucci's on Main Street in Andover has shut down, with a check within the locations section of the chain's website seeming to confirm this, as the outlet is no longer listed (the one in North Andover by the Andover line remains in operation).
Mayor: Boston 'getting very close' to naming new police commissioner

BOSTON — Boston could soon have a new top cop, more than a year after the city's last police commissioner was officially fired after spending months on administrative leave. Mayor Michelle Wu spoke about the search Monday while answering questions about a rash of shootings in the city overnight. She said an announcement could be made later this month.
High-Rise in Revere, Mass. Deemed ‘Unfit for Human Habitation' by City

A high-rise apartment building in Revere, Mass. that was the location of a fire last month has been condemned, deemed "unfit for human habitation" by city officials, the mayor's office said Wednesday. Fire broke out on a large roof deck at the Water's Edge apartments on Ocean Avenue on June...
Boston mayor, US Attorney, others give briefing on white supremacist activity

BOSTON — City and federal leaders held a news conference Tuesday to discuss recent white supremacist activity in the Boston region. Boston mayor Michelle Wu attended the briefing at Boston Police Headquarters in Roxbury along with U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins and Superintendent-in-Chief Greg Long, who leads the Boston Police Department in lieu of a permanent commissioner.
