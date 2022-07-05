ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Mo. State Hwy. Patrol reports 6 crash deaths, 1 drowning over Fourth of July holiday weekend

By Amber Ruch
KFVS12
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported six traffic deaths and one drowning over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. According to the release, these are statistics from 6 p.m. Friday, July 1 through 11:59...

www.kfvs12.com

