Columbus, GA

Monica Abbott pitches scoreless inning for Team USA

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Former Tennessee pitcher Monica Abbott pitched one inning of scoreless relief for Team USA in its 3-0 exhibition victory against Japan Monday in Columbus, Georgia.

Abbott combined with Ally Carda and Megran Faraimo for a one-hitter. The former Lady Vol totaled 17 pitches, including 10 strikes.

Abbott competed for Team USA in the 2020 Olympics, winning a silver medal as the sport returned after a 12-year Olympic hiatus.

Abbott and Team USA won a silver medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

She played for the Lady Vols from 2004-07 and is one of the most decorated players in program history.

At Tennessee, the Salinas, California native, compiled 189 career victories and 2,440 strikeouts. Abbott holds NCAA career records for innings pitched (1,448.0), appearances (253) and shutouts (112).

Sports
