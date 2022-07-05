COVID cancels upcoming Northern Sky Theater performances

A relatively new Door County organization wants you to feel the wind hit your face like you are cycling, even if you cannot ride a bicycle anymore. Cycling Without Age Door County started late last year after its founder John Ludwigsen encountered a specialized bike called a trishaw on a trail in Prairie du Sac, Wis. It inspired him to learn more about Ole Kassow, who started the movement in 2012 in Copenhagen, Denmark. With trishaws, older adults of all abilities can sit on a bench seat while being chauffeured by a volunteer pilot. Cycling Without Age Door County is one of 2,700 chapters in 52 countries. Ludwigsen’s wife Diane says the organization has formed partnerships with Scandia Village in Sister Bay, Sunflower Cottage in Sturgeon Bay, and the Door County Medical Center Skilled Nursing Center in Sturgeon Bay to offer rides to their residents. She is happy with the connections they have made and the response the program has received in such a short time.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO