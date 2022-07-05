ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil protestors glue themselves to ‘The Last Supper’ painting, calling government ‘Judas’

By Heather Holeman/KFOR, Storyful
 2 days ago

LONDON, England (KFOR/Storyful) – Protestors against the production of new oil have caused five days of disruption with famous works of art from London to Glasgow, to Manchester – this time, gluing their hands to the frame of a replica of Leonardo Da Vinci’s The Last Supper .

After one man spray paints “No New Oil” underneath the painting at the Royal Academy in London, another man says the UK government has environmentally betrayed its country. “We have a government which has essentially become a climate Judas.”

Just Stop Oil is a group pushing for the UK government to end the production and licensing of new fossil fuel.

Later in the video, another instance is seen, this time at the National Gallery in London, where protestors glued themselves to the frame of The Hay Wain by John Constable.

A man is seen trying to usher out everyone watching the protestors.

Museum staff say in all cases, only the veneer on the frames of the artworks has been damaged, and quickly repaired.

