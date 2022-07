CARENCRO, LA (KADN)- A local family is grieving the death of an 18-year-old who died in a single-vehicle crash on the 4th of July. Robert Salsman was supposed to meet his parents at his grandmother's house for dinner Monday night. After hours of waiting, his parents decided to head back home. On their way, they noticed a car crash, which changed their life forever.

CARENCRO, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO