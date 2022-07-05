ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Now Seven People Have Died in July 4 Parade Massacre

By AJ McDougall
 2 days ago
One day after a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, a critically injured victim has been pronounced dead, NBC Chicago reported on Tuesday. The confirmation, made...

Highland Park Mayor Reveals Personal Ties to Parade Attack Suspect

The mayor of Highland Park, Illinois, says she had personal ties to the alleged gunman in Monday’s Fourth of July parade massacre. “I know him as somebody who was a Cub Scout when I was the Cub Scout leader,” Mayor Nancy Rotering said in an interview with NBC’s Today show early Tuesday. “And it’s one of those things where you step back and you say, ‘What happened? How did somebody become this angry? This hateful to then take it out on innocent people who, literally, were just having a family day out?” she said, adding that she knew him when he was “just a little boy.” Robert “Bobby” Crimp III, 22, was taken into police custody in connection with the deadly rampage following an hours-long manhunt on Monday. Law enforcement officials were expected to announce formal charges on Tuesday for the shooting, which left six dead and dozens more injured.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Alleged Parade Shooter’s Dad Signed Gun Application Months After Sword Incident

Robert Crimo III’s father signed the form enabling him to buy the guns he is accused of using to kill at least seven people in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday, state police said. In Illinois, a Firearm Owners Identification, or FOID card, is required to buy a gun, with individuals under 21 needing written consent from a parent or guardian to get the card. Crimo exhibited various red flags prior to his gun purchase; police say he attempted suicide in the spring of 2019 and talked about “killing everybody” in September of that same year, after which police seized 16 knives, a dagger, and a sword from his home. But, according to state police, Crimo applied for a FOID card in December 2019 at the age of 19 with his father signing the required forms. As The Daily Beast reported, Crimo bought the rifle allegedly used on Monday from an online dealer.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Three Killed in Fourth of July Block Party Shooting

Three people were killed in a mass shooting at a block party in Gary, Indiana, early Tuesday, police said. Officers responding to reports of gunfire shortly before 1 a.m. arrived to find a scene of carnage, with three victims already lifeless and seven others suffering from gunshot wounds. “Early information indicates a holiday block party may have been going on when the shooting erupted,” the Gary Police Department said in a statement. The victims, who ranged in age from 20 to 27, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The seven people wounded were transported to local hospitals. There was no word on any arrests made as of Tuesday morning.
GARY, IN
Inside the Murder-Obsessed Posts of Parade Massacre Suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Illinois—The 21-year-old Illinois man accused in Monday’s parade massacre is an amateur rapper who posted disturbing videos on his YouTube channel, including a crude animation depicting a gunman being killed by police. In addition to videos filled with violent imagery and mass-shooting fantasy, Robert “Bobby” Crimo...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Donations Pour in for Chicago Public School Teacher Injured in Parade Attack

A Chicago Public Schools teacher and her husband were seriously injured during Monday’s mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, that left seven dead and more than 30 injured. Now, pre-kindergarten teacher Zoe Kolpack and her husband must undergo various expensive surgeries, creating a significant financial strain on the family. Yet the local community has rallied behind the couple, who was attending the parade with their two children, as a GoFundMe to help pay for medical bills had raised more than $160,000 as of Tuesday afternoon. WWTW reported that the page, organized by a friend, specified that Kolpack’s father and brother-in-law were injured as well, but that her children were unharmed. In an update listed on the page, the organizer addressed contributors, writing, “Your generosity is appreciated more than you will ever know.”
CHICAGO, IL
