Now Seven People Have Died in July 4 Parade Massacre

The mayor of Highland Park, Illinois, says she had personal ties to the alleged gunman in Monday’s Fourth of July parade massacre. “I know him as somebody who was a Cub Scout when I was the Cub Scout leader,” Mayor Nancy Rotering said in an interview with NBC’s Today show early Tuesday. “And it’s one of those things where you step back and you say, ‘What happened? How did somebody become this angry? This hateful to then take it out on innocent people who, literally, were just having a family day out?” she said, adding that she knew him when he was “just a little boy.” Robert “Bobby” Crimp III, 22, was taken into police custody in connection with the deadly rampage following an hours-long manhunt on Monday. Law enforcement officials were expected to announce formal charges on Tuesday for the shooting, which left six dead and dozens more injured.

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO