Hacker Claims to Have Stolen Data on 1 Billion People From Shanghai Police Database

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen avoided a feared impeachment on Tuesday over her government’s decision to cull all the mink in the country two years ago. Frederiksen was instead given an official reprimand over the decision, which was made in 2020 over fears that the little furry animals were spreading a mutated coronavirus variant. It later emerged that there was no legal basis for the order to cull healthy mink. Around 17 million mink—which are farmed for their fur to be used in clothing—were killed in total. With authorities unable to incinerate so many mink at once, thousands ended up being buried in shallow mass graves around the country. Macabre reports even emerged that the dead mink were rising from their graves as their decomposing bodies caused gas build-ups that pushed piles of carcasses out of the ground.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO