ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hacker Claims to Have Stolen Data on 1 Billion People From Shanghai Police Database

By Alice Tecotzky
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A hacker alleges that they obtained data on one billion people from a Shanghai police database. Should the hack prove legitimate, it would be one of the biggest data...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mystery hacker says 1 billion people exposed in ‘biggest hack in history’

A mystery hacker has claimed to have stolen a massive batch of data containing sensitive information on roughly a billion Chinese citizens, with cyber experts warning it may be one of the biggest breaches in history.The 23 terabyte (TB) cache was allegedly stolen from the Shanghai police department and was advertised on hacking forums in the country.The anonymous internet user, identifying themselves as “ChinaDan”, posted on Breach Forums last week offering to sell the data for 10 bitcoin, equivalent to about £165,000.“In 2022, the Shanghai National Police (SHGA) database was leaked. This database contains many TB of data and information...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PC Gamer

Government developer leaves database credentials on an old blog post potentially causing the largest data hack in history

The personal details of 1 billion Chinese nationals, allegedly from the Shanghai National Police database, went on sale for 10 bitcoin last week. The private data for 1 billion Chinese citizens was briefly put up for sale on a hacking forum, which would represent the largest leak of personal data in history. The post offering the database for sale seems to have been removed from the Breach Forum pages, which could either suggest that it was completely bogus or dangerously true.
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

Alleged Chinese police database hack leaks data of 1 billion

HONG KONG (AP) — Hackers claim to have obtained a trove of data on 1 billion Chinese from a Shanghai police database in a leak that, if confirmed, could be one of the largest data breaches in history. In a post on the online hacking forum Breach Forums last...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechRadar

How to check if your ID has already been stolen

Identity fraud is a considerable risk that we live with daily. Unfortunately, like death and taxes, it is inevitable, and while you can take every step to protect your data at home, your bank is always possible to get hacked. So, what happens if your ID has been stolen? How...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Police#Shanghai#Data Breach#Web3#Chinadan#Breach Forums#Chinese#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
shefinds

The 4 Most Common Ways Hackers Access Your Email Data--Scary!

If you dread hackers and being the victim of hacking attempts, you aren’t alone. Having a smartphone means protecting yourself from attempts to hack that smartphone, along with your most important and private data. If you aren’t sure what a hacking attempt even looks like, these are the four most common ways hackers access your email data. This info might be scary, but it can also drum home the importance of creating strong passwords and never, ever opening emails and attachments or links from people you don’t know.
TECHNOLOGY
Business Insider

Hackers pulled off a $620 million crypto heist by tricking an engineer into applying for a fake job and opening an offer letter containing spyware, report says

In March, North Korea-linked hackers stole $620 million in crypto from the online game Axie Infinity. Scammers tricked an engineer at the company into applying for a fake job, according to The Block. After multiple interview rounds they sent an offer letter filled with spyware, the report says.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Danish PM Avoids Impeachment Over Illegal Order to Kill 17 Million Mink

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen avoided a feared impeachment on Tuesday over her government’s decision to cull all the mink in the country two years ago. Frederiksen was instead given an official reprimand over the decision, which was made in 2020 over fears that the little furry animals were spreading a mutated coronavirus variant. It later emerged that there was no legal basis for the order to cull healthy mink. Around 17 million mink—which are farmed for their fur to be used in clothing—were killed in total. With authorities unable to incinerate so many mink at once, thousands ended up being buried in shallow mass graves around the country. Macabre reports even emerged that the dead mink were rising from their graves as their decomposing bodies caused gas build-ups that pushed piles of carcasses out of the ground.
ANIMALS
TechRadar

This Facebook Messenger phishing scam may have trapped millions of users

A major phishing campaign has been uncovered that may have earned its operators millions of dollars through affiliate advertising commissions. Discovered by AI-focused cybersecurity firm PIXM in September 2021, before its peak in April and May 2022, the campaign leveraged Facebook’s Messenger service, legitimate URL shortener services, and web pages with adverts and surveys.
INTERNET
TechRadar

Hackers are using YouTube videos to trick people into installing malware

Cybercriminals have begun to lean on YouTube as a means of distributing potent malware (opens in new tab), security experts have discovered. Researchers from Cyble Research Labs recently stumbled upon more than 80 videos, all with relatively few viewers, and all belonging to the same user. The videos seem to demonstrate how a piece of bitcoin mining software operates, in an attempt to persuade viewers to download it.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

“National Security Risk”: TikTok Responds To Concerns Over User Data, Republican’s Request To Remove App From Apple & Google Stores

Click here to read the full article. TikTok is the latest social media platform to come under the scrutiny of US lawmakers, with Republican senators and a regulator both arguing that the app poses a national security risk. The Guardian reports that Nine Republican senators this week issued a later to TikTok following a report by Buzzfeed last month claiming that employees of ByteDance (TikTok’s parent company) were able to access private data of American users from their work location in China. The Guardian adds that a Republican member of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) also requested chief executives of Apple and...
NFL
Phone Arena

New Android malware for fraudulent subscriptions discovered by Microsoft

The security team from Microsoft's 365 Defender Research undertaking has discovered a new type of money-grabbing Android malware that aims to steal your hard-earned cash with one of the most dangerous methods ever devised - subscribing you for paid services on its own volition. The so-called toll fraud method uses...
COMPUTERS
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy