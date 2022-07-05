Chevrolet working to solve Mid-Ohio reliability issues

After spotting a 2023 Ford Super Duty prototype for the very first time last October, previewing the pickup’s upcoming refresh, Ford Authority spies have captured a host of other 2023 Super Duty prototypes out driving around in various configurations, ranging from a single cab dually to a SuperCrew dually, a SuperCab with a standard bed, a Platinum-trimmed model with black wheels, an F-450 towing a gooseneck trailer, and a more lightly camo’d SuperCrew. Those same spies have also given us our first look at the refreshed Super Duty’s interior and a glimpse of the bare-bones XL cabin, though now we’re getting an even better look inside the new pickup thanks to this assembly line video recently posted to Instagram.
