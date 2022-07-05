Chevrolet working to solve Mid-Ohio reliability issues

George Russell believes he should have been allowed to restart the British Grand Prix following the red flag period after he left his car to check on Guanyu Zhou. Zhou had a massive accident at Turn 1 after being hit by Russell – who himself had been tagged by Pierre Gasly – that resulted in the Alfa Romeo coming to rest upside down on the wrong side of the tire barrier. Russell jumped out of his car to run over to Zhou’s aid, but when he returned to his Mercedes and couldn’t restart it he says it was then touched by the marshals when he’d asked for it not to be.

