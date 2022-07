CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, July 5 and will look to finalize rules for a citywide parkway parking permit program. The City Council amended the proposed new parkway parking permit rules on second reading during its June 21 meeting. Instead of allowing people to apply for permits to park on parkways anywhere in the city, the amendment limits the availability of permits to narrow streets.

