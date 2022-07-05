ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask the Expert: How are summer camps doing this year?

By Kristin Diaz, David Rancken
 2 days ago
From virtual schooling, Covid lockdowns, video games and cell phones... What is the draw that keeps kids coming back to summer camp?

Sky Ranch is a premier Christian Camp with locations in Texas, Colorado, and Oklahoma and offers programming for summer camps.

On Ask the Expert, Linda Paulk. President and CEO of Sky Ranch joined the KRLD Afternoon News to discuss the importance of summer camps within communities.

