Inside Austin is a new series from Austonia that highlights all walks of life in Austin. You can see and share this series on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter. Rebecca Phillips, a longtime northwest Austin resident, has been following pageantry for years. At 51 years old, she's stepping into the world of glitz and glamour as she was crowned Mrs. Heart of Texas Plus America in March and will be competing in the national competition next month.When she's not practicing her best walk, Phillips works in marketing for a major tech firm in Austin. In the Mrs. Plus America pageant, she is able to represent a platform. Her personal platform is "robots and rhinestones," where she focuses on empowering young women in STEM."My road to pageantry is just a comma, not a period... My platform will live on well beyond if I decide to stop doing pageantry," Phillips told Austonia.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 24 DAYS AGO