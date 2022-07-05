ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

Woman in Southfield Purposely Hits Landscaper With Car, Pins Him Against House

By Tony LaBrie
US 103.1
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Dearborn woman is in some major trouble after she allegedly hit a landscaper while he was working at a home in Southfield. WDIV reports that a man working for Jasman Landscaping was weed whacking a yard at a Southfield home with two other landscapers when he was hit by a...

us103.com

Comments / 0

 

Related
fox2detroit.com

Warren man's mistake buying SUV ended up costing him when it was stolen

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A family in Warren has learned the hard way what happens when they never register their car with the Secretary of State. Despite being legally purchased, their ownership of the vehicle was never made official with the state - which became a problem when it was robbed from them earlier this year.
WARREN, MI
CBS Detroit

10-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Off Play Equipment In Lake At Camp Dearborn

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 10-year-old boy has died after falling off of a play structure and into the lake at Camp Dearborn, Michigan State Police said. The incident happened at about 6 p.m. on July 6 at the Camp Dearborn beach area in Milford Township. Police say troopers responded to reports of a child falling off of a floating play structure in the middle of the main lake. The boy was unresponsive, and officials with the Milford Fire Department transported him to a local hospital after finding a pulse. MSP officials say life-saving measures were unsuccessful. In addition to this they reported that an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, but “it appears this was a tragic accident.” © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

3 in custody after Ypsilanti Township murder captured on Facebook live

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three people are in custody in connection with the murder of Terrill Smith in Ypsilanti Township last week. Smith, 46, was sitting outside a West Willow home on Facebook live June 28, when suddenly gunfire started. Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputies received calls about a man lying on the ground and shots fired.
Nationwide Report

31-year-old Jordan David Bahena killed after a single-vehicle crash in Pontiac (Pontiac, MI)

31-year-old Jordan David Bahena killed after a single-vehicle crash in Pontiac (Pontiac, MI)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 31-year-old Jordan David Bahena, from Oakland County, as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision on Saturday in Pontiac. Officials actively responded to the area of Joslyn Road at Columbia Avenue at 2:13 a.m. after getting reports of a single-vehicle crash [...]
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man found fatally shot after house fire in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man was found fatally shot after a house fire in Detroit. The man's body was discovered inside a home in the block of Saint Clair, near Mack Avenue and French Road. According to authorities, firefighters responded to the home after receiving calls of a fire...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 suspects arrested in Detroit after Fraser murder

FRASER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two suspects are in custody after a fatal shooting early Monday in Fraser. Witnesses saw two men running in the area of Joy and Franklin around 3:15 a.m., and heard someone yell that he was going to shoot them. One man was shot and later...
FRASER, MI
Burton, MI
