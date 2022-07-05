Woman in Southfield Purposely Hits Landscaper With Car, Pins Him Against House
By Tony LaBrie
US 103.1
2 days ago
A Dearborn woman is in some major trouble after she allegedly hit a landscaper while he was working at a home in Southfield. WDIV reports that a man working for Jasman Landscaping was weed whacking a yard at a Southfield home with two other landscapers when he was hit by a...
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A 50-year-old woman was charged Thursday with assault with intent to murder after witnesses say she drove into a landscaper working at a Southfield home, pinned him against a home and then got out of the vehicle to attack him. Tiffany Hart was arraigned in Southfield...
State Police found her walking along a freeway near Detroit, and believe it or not, drugs may have been involved. The woman was spotted by several drivers late Sunday afternoon (July 3) near Big Beaver Road just north of Detroit, stumbling along with the 55-gallon drum on her head. When...
Zion Foster hasn’t been seen since January. Where is she? The answer is likely in a Macomb County landfill where the search effort is massive. WWJ’s Zach Clark examines what lengths police are willing to go to find Zion in a new Daily J podcast.
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A family in Warren has learned the hard way what happens when they never register their car with the Secretary of State. Despite being legally purchased, their ownership of the vehicle was never made official with the state - which became a problem when it was robbed from them earlier this year.
HAZEL PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A homeowner with a hoarding problem passed away several days ago leaving behind an overwhelming--and smelly-- mess. "It was a bad situation we had to call the cops," said Chris Hamama. "I literally smelled death there were flies in and out that window not...
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man was injured in a crash and someone who approached like a good Samaritan, instead robbed him at gunpoint and shot him. The entire incident was caught on camera at a furniture store. The victim man crashed his car into a U-Haul truck and what...
Four men were arrested after allegedly assaulting a Dearborn Heights Police Officer on July 4. That officer is now home recovering from a head laceration and concussion received during the altercation. Officers were called to a hookah bar in the 23000 block of Ford Road at about 5:50 p.m. July...
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Video from a local store caught the moment a stolen vehicle collided with another car in Washtenaw County. When the crash happens, the SUV that had been fleeing police during a pursuit Tuesday burst into flames. The aftermath showed the SUV rolled over with...
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three people are in custody in connection with the murder of Terrill Smith in Ypsilanti Township last week. Smith, 46, was sitting outside a West Willow home on Facebook live June 28, when suddenly gunfire started. Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputies received calls about a man lying on the ground and shots fired.
FRASER, Mich. – Police have arrested a man and a woman in connection with a murder that happened early in the morning on the Fourth of July in Fraser. Officers were called around 3:15 a.m. Monday (July 4) to the area of Joy Court and Franklin Drive on reports of a shooting.
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two women and a man have been arrested in connection with the murder of a local Facebook celebrity who was shot and killed in Ypsilanti Township after an argument with commenters during a live stream. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. June 28 in the...
FLINT, MI – The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office made more than 40 arrests in its first four days dedicating five officers to patrolling parts of downtown Flint in a partnership between the department and Flint police called “Operation Arrowhead.”. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said during a...
31-year-old Jordan David Bahena killed after a single-vehicle crash in Pontiac (Pontiac, MI)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 31-year-old Jordan David Bahena, from Oakland County, as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision on Saturday in Pontiac. Officials actively responded to the area of Joslyn Road at Columbia Avenue at 2:13 a.m. after getting reports of a single-vehicle crash [...]
BLOOMFIELD TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Metro Detroit man is hoping for a bit of help in finding the group of men who calmly and methodically entered his garage and stole 16 racing bikes from his home in Bloomfield Township. Video from inside the home shows the garage jam-packed...
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man was found fatally shot after a house fire in Detroit. The man's body was discovered inside a home in the block of Saint Clair, near Mack Avenue and French Road. According to authorities, firefighters responded to the home after receiving calls of a fire...
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The City of Detroit has started a marathon of a project as it builds 27 miles of the Joe Louis Greenway to connect four cities including Dearborn, Detroit, Hamtramck, and Highland Park. The first concrete of the Joe Louis Greenway was poured on Wednesday to connect...
FRASER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two suspects are in custody after a fatal shooting early Monday in Fraser. Witnesses saw two men running in the area of Joy and Franklin around 3:15 a.m., and heard someone yell that he was going to shoot them. One man was shot and later...
Comments / 0