Saint Louis, MO

8 dead, others injured over 4th of July weekend

 2 days ago

St. Louis saw a deadly Fourth of July weekend, according to Public Safety Director Dan Isom. At least eight people were killed across more than a dozen separate shootings from Friday to Monday.

Isom said he felt police were ready for the challenge, but there ended up being more violence than anticipated.

"We were deploying people in the right places and the right times," Isom said "But certainly this weekend was not what we expected -- we're evaluating our strategy."

He added that he hopes to address the gun violence that the city continues to experience.

"The violence that we see in our streets of course is unacceptable, and it speaks to the way these guns are flooding the streets and taking the lives of our citizens."

One man was injured in a shooting at 4 a.m. on Tuesday at 9th and Pine, where a man saw people setting off fireworks.

"The victim confronted the suspects andasked them to stop setting off the fireworks," he said. "There were multiple witnesses to this incident that reported being shot at."

The man was reported in stable condition. Isom said they're going to re-examine the strategy they had in place for the weekend, because there was considerably more violence than expected.

However, Isom said there were no violent incidents during Saturday's parade, at Fair St. Louis or in Monday night's fireworks.

Saint Louis, MO
