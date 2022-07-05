The Weeknd Announces 3 fill-ins for Doja Cat on 'After Hours Till Dawn Tour'

Photo credit Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Three opening acts have officially replaced Doja Cat on The Weeknd’s After Hours Till Dawn Tour.

Snoh Aalegra, Kaytranada, and Mike Dean will join The Weeknd for the 19-stop North American tour on varying dates. The announcement comes after previous special guest Doja Cat had to pull out of the tour.

Back in May, the singer/rapper had tonsil surgery, and she previously suffered an infection in her throat as a result of antibiotic complications from that surgery. She is currently in recovery.

“Hi guys. I wanted you to hear it from me first,” Doja announced on social media at the time. "Unfortunately I have to have surgery on my tonsils asap. The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take awhile due to swelling. That means I have to cancel my festival run this summer as well as The Weeknd tour. I feel horrible about this but can’t wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for y’all.”

The After Hours Till Dawn Tour kicks off on July 8 in Toronto.