Nashville, TN

Listen to Audacy's Friday Night Takeover with Maren Morris

By Monica Rivera
 2 days ago
Photo credit Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Nashville stars are all lined up to join the Friday night party on Audacy!

Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and check out Maren Morris’ Windows Down Radio, a station created by Maren specifically for Audacy Country fans

Join hosts Rob + Holly as they kick the weekend off with good vibes, the best music and special guest, Maren Morris ! Listen on your favorite Audacy Country station.

Following the release of new music in March with her latest album, Humble Quest, Maren Morris is now in the midst of bringing the new tunes to fans on the road with her Humble Quest Tour.

The trek kicked off June 9 in Raleigh and will continue through the Summer and into the fall before wrapping December 2 in Nashville.

“Oh, how I’ve missed you,” Maren wrote with the tour announcement on social media. “I can’t wait to see you out under the stars.”

Hear more about the tour, as well as what else Maren has going on by tuning into the Friday Night Takeover With Rob + Holly this Friday at 7pm! Plus, get your votes in now for the daily Top 7 @ 7 countdown!

