VIDEO: 3 teens sought in e-bike burglary inside Bronx home

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is searching for three teens wanted in connection to an e-bike burglary that occurred inside a Bronx home, according to authorities.

It happened just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, the suspects gained entry inside of the home of a 34-year-old woman located in the vicinity of East 224 Street and Carpenter Avenue in Edenwald by cutting a chain to her driveway, officials said.

Once inside, the suspects took an orange E-bike valued at approximately $1,800 and fled to parts unknown.

The individuals being sought are described as three males, medium skin complexion and approximately 15 to 17 years of age.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).