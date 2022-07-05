ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

VIDEO: 3 teens sought in e-bike burglary inside Bronx home

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mO0SJ_0gVYHk0900

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is searching for three teens wanted in connection to an e-bike burglary that occurred inside a Bronx home, according to authorities.

It happened just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, the suspects gained entry inside of the home of a 34-year-old woman located in the vicinity of East 224 Street and Carpenter Avenue in Edenwald by cutting a chain to her driveway, officials said.

Once inside, the suspects took an orange E-bike valued at approximately $1,800 and fled to parts unknown.

The individuals being sought are described as three males, medium skin complexion and approximately 15 to 17 years of age.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
PIX11

Wrench-wielding man beat pregnant woman on Bronx street: police

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A wrench-wielding man repeatedly bashed a pregnant woman in the head in a horrific broad daylight attack on a Fordham Heights street, police said Friday. The assailant bludgeoned the 26-year-old victim with a metal wrench on Grand Concourse near East Fordham Road around 5:20 p.m. on June 6, authorities […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Crime Stoppers#Burglary#Bike
fox5ny.com

Rolex robbers target men in NYC

NEW YORK - The NYPD is on the hunt for a pair of men wanted in connection with Rolex robberies in Midtown Manhattan. The first took place at about 3 a.m. on 8th Ave. A 50-year-old man was on the sidewalk when a man walked up and offered to sell him narcotics. When the man refused, the robber forcefully removed his Rolex wristwatch and ran off.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn man found beaten in his apartment dies of injuries

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An East Flatbush man who was found with head trauma in his apartment last month has died of his injuries, authorities said Friday. Victim Michael Sydnor’s father called 911 on June 18 and asked cops to perform a wellness check at his son’s apartment, police sources told PIX11 News.  When […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Berks Weekly

U.S. Marshals assist Reading Police with the arrest of homicide suspect

An arrest has been made in connection with a homicide that occurred in February 2022, the Reading Police Department announced Friday morning. On July 6, 2022, U.S. Marshals arrested Deivis Gutiérrez-García in the Bronx, NY. This is in connection with the shooting death of Jackson Reyes-Negrón on February 26, 2022 in the 1000 block of Green Street.
READING, PA
1010WINS

Girl, 12, groped on Brooklyn subway train, man sought

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A 12-year-old girl was groped on a Brooklyn subway train last week, police said Thursday as they released images of a suspect. The girl was on a southbound 4/5 platform at the Atlantic Avenue–Barclays Center station in Prospect Heights around 3:30 p.m. last Wednesday when a man came up and grabbed her buttocks over her clothing, according to police.
BROOKLYN, NY
1010WINS

3 found fatally shot or stabbed in vehicles across NYC over 45-minute span

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Three men were found dead—either shot or stabbed—in vehicles across New York City over the span of 45 minutes Wednesday night. The deaths followed a bloody Fourth of July weekend in the city that left a half-dozen people dead and dozens more wounded. From July 1 to July 4, 51 people were wounded, six of them mortally, in 36 shootings across the city, according to the NYPD. That’s compared to 27 shootings in which 32 people were wounded, seven mortally, during the same four-day period in 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy