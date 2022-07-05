Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Essex, Lancaster, Middlesex, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 17:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Isle of Wight; Southampton; Surry; Sussex A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Isle of Wight, northeastern Southampton, northeastern Sussex and southwestern Surry Counties through 915 PM EDT At 813 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wakefield, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and very heavy rainfall of one to two inches . SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rainfall could result in localized ponding of water on roadways. This strong thunderstorm will be near Wakefield around 820 PM EDT. Ivor around 845 PM EDT. Sedley around 900 PM EDT. Zuni around 905 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Vicksville, Whitley, Booth Fork, Dory, Newville, Berlin, Ellis Fork and Manry. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VA ・ 1 HOUR AGO