Avoca, IN

Obituary: June I.O. Liles

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune I.O. Liles, 89, of Avoca, passed away at 6:10 p.m., on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at her residence. Born March 22, 1933, in Muncie, IN, she was the daughter of Clarence W. and Naomi O. (Bryant) Thompson. She. married Jessie Liles...

Obituary: Velva L. Hutton

Velva L. Hutton, 88, of Bedford, passed away at 8:08 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at St. Vincent Dunn Hospital. Born October 21, 1933, in Mitchell, she was the daughter of Harold Terry and Gladys (Blanton) Beasley. She married. Richard Hutton, Sr. on July 16, 1949. She owned H...
BEDFORD, IN
Obituary: Karen Elaine Pace

Karen Elaine (Skeen) Pace, 76, of Bedford, passed away at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the Stonebridge Health Campus in Bedford. Born on March 19, 1946, she was the daughter of Roy R. and Imogene (Davis) Skeen. She married Charles Ross Pace on April 7, 1977, and he survives. Karen retired from The Times Mail as the receptionist and had also worked part-time at Edward D. Jones. She was a graduate of Fayetteville High School with the class of 1964 and attended the Orleans Christian Church and the Liberty Baptist Church. She loved to go shopping, arts and crafts, and her Yorkies, Candi and Holli.
BEDFORD, IN
Obituary: Hulda L. Goecker

Hulda L. Goecker, 99, of Seymour passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at The Lutheran Community Home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Dudleytown on August 31, 1922, to the late William and Anna Wehrkamp Bobb. She was baptized, confirmed, and later married at Emanuel Lutheran Church, Dudleytown. On October 5, 1941, she married Earl A. Goecker. Their marriage was blessed with four children. She and her husband, Earl, were co-owners of Goecker Building Supplies and Goecker Construction. Hulda had a strong work ethic throughout her life. She worked at various jobs outside the home after her youngest started school. Then, after raising her family and seeing them leave home, she became an owner-operator of Hulda’s Café and Hulda’s Gift Shop. She put her heart and soul into any job she did and did it well.
SEYMOUR, IN
Obituary: Shirley Louise Mounce

Shirley Louise Mounce, 79, of Mitchell, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital. Born July 29, 1942, in Mitchell, she was the daughter of Dick and Goldie (Holt) Milligan. She married Charles Mounce on March 7, 1958, and he preceded her in death on April 11, 1998.
MITCHELL, IN
Obituary: Charles Edward Chasteen

Charles Edward Chasteen, 80, of Bedford went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Monroe Hospital. He was born in Bedford, Indiana on November 12, 1941, to Thomas and Catherine (Connerly) Chasteen. He married LaDonna Page on July 2, 1966, and had two daughters, Melissa and Kimberly. He worked at Carpenter Bodyworks in Mitchell and Sprint Self and retired from the Army National Guard. He attended the First Assembly Church of God in the past. Charles loved his family very much and was his happiest when he was with his great-grandchildren. He.
Obituary: Dustin Lee Milligan

Dustin Lee Milligan, 32, of Mitchell, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022. Born June 17, 1990, in Lawrence County, he was the son of Jerry Dean Milligan and Patricia Kay York. Dustin worked as an underground miner and sawyer for Indiana Limestone/Polycor. He loved hunting, playing pool, fishing, riding ATVs, and playing cornhole. Dustin loved music. He was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 9107 Auxiliary. Dustin was a member of Ruffcut Ministries and was baptized there.
MITCHELL, IN
Obituary: Francis M. Stone

Francis M. Stone, 86, of Indianapolis and formerly of Bedford, died Sunday morning, July 3, 2022, at Hamilton Trace in Fishers, Indiana. Born in Bedford, Francis was the son of Wayne A. and Ilene (Malott) Stone. He was never married. Mr. Stone was employed for over 40 years by L.S. Ayres Department Stores. He was a member of the First Christian Church of Bedford, The Indianapolis Chapter, the American Guild of Organists, and the National and Kentuckiana chapter of the Organ Historical Society. He maintained a serious avocation regarding the music, history, construction, and sound of pipe organs although he was not an organist or organ builder himself.
BEDFORD, IN
Obituary: James C. Andis

James C. Andis, 74, of Springville, passed away at 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Born November 6, 1947, in Lawrence Co., he was the son of Curtis and Bertha (Blake) Andis. He retired from NWSC Crane where he worked in the water treatment facility. He loved farming and watching his grandchildren.
SPRINGVILLE, IN
Obituary: Ruby Doris Grissom

Ruby Doris Grissom, 88, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, at White River Lodge. Born July 23, 1933, in Judah, she was the daughter of Dras and Ollie (Deckard) Covey. She was a graduate of the Needmore High School. She had worked in the K-Mart Pharmacy and was the manager of their restaurant. She had also worked as a cook at Mitchell High School and for Robert’s Brass. She attended the Grace Full Gospel Church.
BEDFORD, IN
Obituary: Virginia Rose Page

Virginia Rose Page, 74, of Bedford, passed away at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at I.U. Health Hospice House in Bloomington. Born February 19, 1948, in Sullivan Co., IN, she was the daughter of Ruth Horn. She retired from Visteon as a production worker and was of the Christian faith.
Obituary: Michael Lee Griffith

Michael Lee Griffith, 77, of Bedford, Indiana passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Mike was born on June 1, 1945, to Robert D. and Marjorie (Shoemaker) Griffith, both deceased. He graduated in 1963 from Huntington High School in Huntington, Indiana. He enjoyed a long career at Farm Bureau Insurance, retiring as an independent claims adjuster.
Obituary: Priscilla Jael Osborn

Priscilla Jael Osborn, 5 weeks, of Springville, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, at her residence. Born in Bedford on May 23, 2022, she was the daughter of Caleb and Brittany (Purdy) Osborn. Priscilla is survived by her parents, Caleb and Brittany Osborn of Springville; her three brothers, Jude, Ben, and Silas, all of Springville; her maternal grandmother, Shara Purdy of Bedford; her paternal grandparents, Everett and Bonnie Osborn of Tennessee; her great grandfather, Rick Taflinger of Avoca; her great grandparents, Everett and Lutilda Osborn of Beech Grove, IN; and her aunts and uncles, Bethany and Jonathan Tooley, Brianna and Adam Glenn, JohnDavid Purdy, Tyler, and Elizabeth Donaldson, and Daniel and Jade Osborn.
SPRINGVILLE, IN
Obituaries
Obituary: Linda P. Edwards

Linda P. Edwards, 73, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at IU Health Bloomington Hospital. Born September 7, 1948, she was the daughter of William H. “Bill” Folmer, Jr. and Lois (Schwartz) Folmer. She graduated from Bedford High School in 1966. She was a member of St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church in Bedford. She retired from NSWC Crane as an Explosives Operator. Linda was very giving to others and was the caretaker for her parents in their final years. She enjoyed writing stories, gardening, watching movies, and always had a love of horses.
BEDFORD, IN
Police blotter for week of July 6

Police: Passenger transported after vehicle strikes tree. A 25-year-old man from Edinburgh was transported to the hospital from a crash after the vehicle he was in struck a tree. Lakes Deputy Chris Griggs responded to the intersection of Beech Tree Road and Nineveh Road around 1:30 a.m. on June 26...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Vincennes man charged with attempted murder

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Vincennes man is facing a charge of attempted murder after police say he shot at another person. According to Vincennes Police, the incident occurred in the 100 block of Wilbur Street at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. Police report finding shell casings at the scene before contacting the […]
VINCENNES, IN
Father, 2 kids displaced after fire at Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A fire in Columbus has left a father and his two small children without their home. Neighbors reported the fire at a rental on S. Cherry Street around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday. Fire officials arrived to find a single-story home and a nearby vehicle on fire. Neighbors told them it was possible children […]
COLUMBUS, IN
Police Log: July 7, 2022

12:10 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and 35th Street. 12:31 a.m. Domestic fight at Quality Inn on Constitution Avenue. 12:35 a.m. Threats were reported in the 1800 block of 5th Street. 2:06 a.m. Repossession in the 1020 block of R Street. 3:44 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 2930...
A pursuit leads to the arrest of a Taswell man

ORANGE CO. – On Wednesday, July 6th at approximately 7:54 p.m., Indiana State Police Sergeant Mike Allen attempted to stop a Honda Shadow motorcycle in French Lick for distracted driving. The driver, Ricky Daugherty, of Taswell, refused to stop. The motorcycle left the roadway, driving through a yard and...
TASWELL, IN
23-year-old from Brown County killed in Trafalgar accident

TRAFALGAR — A 23-year-old from Brown County was killed in a deadly police pursuit that occurred June 25 outside of Trafalgar. An early morning police pursuit resulted in the death of Jacob G. Roberts, 23, of Nineveh, and sent Trafalgar Police Officer Dustin Moody, 30, of Greenwood, to the hospital with severe injuries. Because Moody was in such bad shape details released over the weekend were sparse. Since then, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigators have been able to put together a more clear picture of what happened.

