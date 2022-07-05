Obituary: June I.O. Liles

Hulda L. Goecker, 99, of Seymour passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at The Lutheran Community Home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Dudleytown on August 31, 1922, to the late William and Anna Wehrkamp Bobb. She was baptized, confirmed, and later married at Emanuel Lutheran Church, Dudleytown. On October 5, 1941, she married Earl A. Goecker. Their marriage was blessed with four children. She and her husband, Earl, were co-owners of Goecker Building Supplies and Goecker Construction. Hulda had a strong work ethic throughout her life. She worked at various jobs outside the home after her youngest started school. Then, after raising her family and seeing them leave home, she became an owner-operator of Hulda’s Café and Hulda’s Gift Shop. She put her heart and soul into any job she did and did it well.

