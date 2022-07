More than 100,000 signatures have been delivered to the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office in support of the Quality Education Act ballot measure brought by Reclaim Idaho. The Lewiston Tribune reports the bulk of the signatures have already been verified by local county clerks; however, a final stamp of approval is needed from the secretary of state before the measure officially qualifies for the November 8th general election ballot.

