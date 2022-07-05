ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Flag retirement box installed at Mobile Government Plaza

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mb2RZ_0gVYGxhD00
Flags lowered to remember victims of parade shooting (Photo By Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is in charge of a new installment at the Mobile Government Plaza, according to a news release.

Anyone with a worn-down American Flag can now take it to the flag retirement box to dispose of it. The box is located in the atrium of the plaza. MCSO asks that any flag being put in the box be folded respectfully before placing there.

The box will be open to the public Mondays through Fridays during normal business hours. All types of United States flags will be accepted. MCSO has partnered with the National Association of Counties and the Association of County Commissions of Alabama to make this happen.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Historical marker recognizes Thomas James Place

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A historical marker was unveiled Wednesday near Brookley Air Field. In April, Thomas James Place and RV Taylor housing communities were approved for demolition. Built in 1942, Thomas James place provided homes for defense workers at Brookley. The Mobile Housing Board acquired the property in 1948 for low income housing. Thomas James Place consisted of 796 units.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Lawsuit filed over mistaken demolition of family home in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Jennifer Pulliam first told us about the destruction of her family property this past March. “I moved here when I was approximately ten years old,” Pulliam said. “This is my grandparents’ old homeplace. They bought it in 1965 and it’s been in our family ever since.” Now Pulliam is suing Mobile […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

PFAS in Mobile water supply update: MAWSS

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Area Water and Sewer System will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon after Mobile residents received a mailed notice that “per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, have been detected in the drinking water at levels above the new advisories.” WKRG News 5 viewers shared their letters from MAWSS and […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mobile County, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Mobile County, AL
Government
Mobile, AL
Government
City
Mobile, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

ALDOT plans more diverging diamond intersections

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is so happy with its diverging diamond intersection in Baldwin County that it’s planning more, including one in Mobile. ALDOT spokesman James Gordon said the agency is targeting Virginia Street as part of the proposed new Mobile Bay Bridge project....
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Police Precinct 1 move sees setbacks due to supply chain issues

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Thirteen months ago, the City of Mobile announced it was moving the 1st Police Precinct to Dauphin Island Parkway to better serve the community. The precinct was scheduled to be up and running by June, but delays have pushed the opening to next month due to supply chain issues.
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#American Flag#Business Hours#In The Box#Politics State
wuwf.org

Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, and Walton receive 'A' grades, Warrington ‘incomplete’

The state department of education this afternoon released grades for Florida schools. Santa Rosa County schools were rated an “A” for the 2021-22 school year. Neighboring Escambia County was graded a “B.” However, Warrington Middle School in Escambia was given an “incomplete” grade. School officials there were trying today to determine what the means. The chronically low-performing school is in danger of becoming a charter school if it does not get a “C.” Okaloosa and Walton school districts also got an "A" grade.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WPMI

Mobile City Councilman issues statement on weekend arrest

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile City Councilman Ben Reynolds, District 4 issued the following statement regarding his weekend arrest. “I was in Orange Beach during the 4th of July weekend having a good time like thousands of others. There was a heavy law enforcement presence, as there should have been. I was arrested for public intoxication Saturday evening as a passenger in a boat at around 7:30 pm and was released the following morning.
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WKRG News 5

Wilmer Georgetown Road opening delayed due to labor, material shortages

WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) — The opening of the new Wilmer Georgetown Road has been delayed until further notice, according to officials with the Alabama Department of Transportation Southwest Region. The original date for the road opening was set for July 8, 2022. Officials claim that the delay comes due to “material and labor shortages as […]
WILMER, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Heavy law enforcement presence in Belle Fontaine community

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence this morning in the area of Clearview Drive and Baptiste Road North. That’s near Dauphin Island Parkway in the Belle Fontaine community. We are still working to get more information about why officers have this area blocked...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
OBA

New Young Marines unit forming in Elberta, Alabama Gulf Shores Young Marines

Gulf Shores, Ala. - (OBA) - The Young Marines, a national youth organization, announces a new unit forming in Elberta, Alabama - the Gulf Shores Young Marines. It will be led by Unit Commander Clifford Zack, a resident of Pensacola, Florida. Parents and children are welcome to learn more about the program from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at VFW Post 5658, 24230 U.S. 98, Elberta, Alabama.
ELBERTA, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Bay ferry service reduced after mechanical failure

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Bay ferry service between Mobile and Baldwin counties has been reduced after a mechanical failure. The service tweeted this message Wednesday morning:. “We are open and running on a one ferry schedule until further notice. Our larger vessel is out of commission due to...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Supply issues forcing Baldwin County power crews to stock up

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Supply chain issues are affecting electric companies across the country and in Baldwin County. The City of Fairhope Electric Department is stocking up while they can. “I think going into hurricane season this year we’re really preparing because of the supply chain issues,” said...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Gas pump buttons stolen in Flomaton, 3 wanted for questioning

FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — Three people are wanted for questioning after gas pump buttons were stolen, according to the Flomaton Police Department. The Flomaton Police Department said these buttons cost over $100 to replace and must be done by a technician. When these buttons are stolen, the gas station loses a lot of money.  Pumps […]
FLOMATON, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy