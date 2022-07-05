Burgum directs flags at half-staff for Highland Park victims
BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset on Saturday.
Burgum encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in honor and remembrance of the victims of Monday’s shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.Parade shooting was planned, suspect disguised ‘as a woman’: police
The governor's directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden.
