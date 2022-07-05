ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Thor: Love and Thunder': Chris Hemworth and Taika Waititi Give a Hilarious Tour of New Asgard Set (Exclusive)

By Meredith B. Kile‍
ETOnline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are just a few days left before the God of Thunder returns to the big screen, and only ET has a behind-the-scenes look from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder, hilariously led by star Chris Hemsworth and director Taika Waititi. In ET's exclusive clips from the set...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Natalie Portman says Thor: Love & Thunder co-star Chris Hemsworth was forced to 'hide behind a tree' during school pick-up in Sydney

Natalie Portman has revealed Chris Hemsworth had to hide behind a tree while picking his children up from school in Sydney. The actress, 41, said that she sent her kids to the same school as the Hemsworth kids while filming Thor: Love & Thunder and that while she managed to go incognito, Chris' 1.9m frame meant he caught the attention of the other school run mums.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Christian Bale
IGN

Thor: Love and Thunder Test Audience Reactions Hail Christian Bale as the Best Villain in the MCU So Far

We're less than a month away from the release of the next Marvel blockbuster in the Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder. After receiving rave reviews for his previous MCU outing in Thor Ragnarok, the New Zealand filmmaker is back with the cast and crew to tackle the Marvel universe's newest threat in Gorr the God Butcher. Played by British actor Christian Bale, Gorr is a God-slaying entity who is on the hunt for more targets, which sets him on a path to face the Norse God of Thunder.
MOVIES
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Why did she return to Thor? Because Natalie Portman is 'really trying to impress' her children with her movie roles

Natalie Portman is “really trying to impress” her children with her movie roles. The ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ star has 11-year-old son Aleph and five-year-old daughter Amalia with her husband Benjamin Millepied and she has admitted that she is in a “phase” where she wants to wow her little ones with her work, a reason she is reprising her role as Jane Foster after eight years since ‘Thor: The Dark World’ in 2013.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mighty Thor#Thor Movie#Film Star#Marvel#Mcu
ETOnline.com

Chris Hemsworth's Twin Sons Make an Adorable Red Carpet Debut at 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Premiere

Chris Hemsworth made his red carpet appearance at the Australian premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder an adorable one, bringing his wife and two sons with him!. The star and his wife, Elsa Pataky, and their 8-year-old twins, Tristan and Sasha, walked the Sydney red carpet and smiled for photos on Monday. The couple also shares a 9-year-old daughter, India, who appeared to be absent from the premiere.
MOVIES
wonderwall.com

Natalie Portman reveals the secret to her 6-foot tall stature in 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' plus more news

Natalie Portman reflects on being 'seen as big' after bulking up, 'growing' 9 inches taller for 'Thor'. At just 5'3″ tall, Natalie Portman is technically one full foot shorter than her "Thor" co-star, Chris Hemsworth, who towered over her petite frame in the franchise's first two movies. There's significantly less towering — and, frankly, more Natalie — in Taika Waititi's upcoming "Thor: Love and Thunder," which sees her Jane Foster character transformed into the Mighty Thor, a chiseled, 6-foot tall female superhero. "On 'Black Swan,' I was asked to get as small as possible," Natalie tells Variety in a new interview published this week. "Here, I was asked to get as big as possible. That's an amazing challenge — and also state of mind as a woman." While she worked with a trainer for more than 10 months to get her muscles Mighty Thor-ready, she had to rely on some movie magic to elevate her stature by nine inches. "We'd rehearse the scene, they'd see the path, and then they'd build a path that was like one foot off the ground or whatever, and I would just walk on that," she explains. In real-life, meanwhile, photos of her newly ripped physique leaked online at one point during filming and quickly went viral. The response only underscored the fact that she was suddenly taking up more space than she ever had before. "To have this reaction and be seen as big, you realize, 'Oh, this must be so different, to walk through the world like this,'" she says. "When you're small — and also, I think, because I started [acting] as a kid — a lot of times I feel young or little or, like, a pat-on-the-head kind of person. And I present myself that way, too, because of that." "Thor: Love and Thunder" hits theaters July 8.
MOVIES
SFGate

Elizabeth Olsen Refused to Watch ‘Doctor Strange 2’ After Disney Sent Her Watermarked Screener

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” has earned just over $950 million at the worldwide box office, but the film’s co-lead Elizabeth Olsen still has not seen it. The actor revealed on “The Tonight Show” that a cold prevented her from watching the movie at its premiere, and then she refused to watch the watermarked screener Disney sent her as a back-up because it was just too “distracting.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Chris Rock Is Dating Lake Bell: 'He's Happy and Enjoying Life,' Source Says

Chris Rock and Lake Bell are dating, a source tells ET. According to the source, the 57-year-old comedian and the 43-year-old actress -- who spent time with each other over the Fourth of July weekend -- have been casually dating for a couple months, and although the comedian is on tour and preparing a stand-up special, he’s also focused on making the relationship work.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Chris Hemsworth says he doesn’t want his children to become actors after Thor: Love and Thunder role

Chris Hemsworth has revealed that his son and daughter are in new film Thor: Love and Thunder.However the Australian actor hopes they won’t enjoy the taste of acting too much, stating: “I don’t want them to be child stars.”The new film, from director Taika Waititi, is the next Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film set to be released after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.It will see Hemsworth return as the popular character alongside Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, the stars of Guardians of the Galaxy and Christian Bale, who is on villain duties.Speaking ahead of the film’s release, Hemsworth...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Not Interested in Reprising Daenerys

News arrived recently that Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington would be reprising his Jon Snow role and was developing a sequel series to the HBO show. Details are light on the show for the time being, including who else is involved and what the actual plot might be, but one person who already knew about it was his on-screen Aunt/well, lover, Emilia Clarke. Speaking in an interview with BBC, the actress not only confirmed that Harrington had told her about the project but confirmed that she's probably not coming back as Daenerys Targaryen. When asked outright if she would return, she said "firmly " and with a laugh: "No, I think I'm done."
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

How to Watch the ‘Thor’ Movies Before ‘Love and Thunder’ Hits Theaters

The god of thunder is back! Thor: Love and Thunder marks the mighty return of not only Chris Hemsworth as the golden-tressed Avenger, but also Natalie Portman as his mortal love Jane Foster. Except there’s one major difference this time around: Jane Foster is worthy of wielding Mjolnir, and she’s mightier than ever. The film also features the return of Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, the swaggering king of Asgard, and director Taika Waititi (who also voices the rock warrior Korg).
MOVIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Streaming On Disney+, HBO Max or Netflix?

Everybody’s favorite Norse god is back in Thor: Love and Thunder, which opens in theaters this weekend. Starring Chris Hemsworth as Thor himself, this will be the fourth standalone Thor film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Taika Waititi, who helmed the most recent Thor: Ragnarok film, is back once again to direct, with a script he co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. And Waititi isn’t the only one who’s back—Natalie Portman is returning to reprise her role from the first Thor movie. Only this time, Jane has a hammer, too.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Will Smith is 'devising his big movie comeback with self-produced I Am Legend sequel'... after Chris Rock Oscars slap controversy

Will Smith is allegedly devising his big movie comeback, following his highly-publicised Oscars controversy in March were he slapped Chris Rock on-stage. Having been slapped with a ban on attending The Academy Awards for ten years, the actor, 53, is reportedly taking matters into his own hands with a self-produced sequel to his 2007 film, I Am Legend, via his company Westbrook Media.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy