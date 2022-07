Since Seahawks de-facto owner Jody Allen inherited the franchise from her late brother, there have been rumblings that the team could eventually be put up for sale. Following a recent report that Allen’s other pro franchise, the Portland Trail Blazers, could be sold within the next year or two (which would presumably be followed by a sale of the Seahawks), the owner came out with a statement Tuesday denying that the two teams are for sale.

