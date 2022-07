KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center has provided a list of guidelines for reuniting with your pet after fireworks may have spooked it off. Young-Williams representatives told WVLT News that more pets go missing on July 4 than any other day of the year. Since they often see an increase in uptake after the holiday, the animal center has released a list of stops pet parents can use to locate their lost friends.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO