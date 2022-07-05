ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Prime is offering members 2-month access to popular streaming platforms for just $2

By Andrew Koopman
SFGate
SFGate
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Get access to Paramount+, STARZ, Showtime, Discovery+, and AMC+ for less than $1 per...

