Effective: 2022-07-05 13:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-05 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Davison; Douglas; Hanson; Hutchinson; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Minnehaha; Turner The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has...