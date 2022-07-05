ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Casey, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 17:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Casey; Lincoln FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of SOUTH CENTRAL Kentucky, including the following counties, Casey and Lincoln. * WHEN...Until 700 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 458 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Liberty, Cantown, Lanhamtown, Pricetown, Gilpin, Lawhorn Hill, Beech Bottom, Middleburg, Rheber and Argyle. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CASEY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson, Franklin, Scott, Shelby, Woodford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anderson; Franklin; Scott; Shelby; Woodford The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Shelby County in central Kentucky Northern Woodford County in central Kentucky Scott County in central Kentucky Northeastern Anderson County in central Kentucky Franklin County in central Kentucky * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 412 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Frankfort to 6 miles south of Shelbyville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. Law enforcement has reported numerous trees down with this line as it passed through Shelby County. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Georgetown and Lawrenceburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY

