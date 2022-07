Detroit — Robecca March-Norman has spent more than two decades building a career in health care but decided earlier this year to go back to college at age 50. March-Norman works in health care administration after attending four colleges but only earned a diploma in 2001 from one of them, a technical school. She wants to get more, so she enrolled in Degree Forward, an innovative accelerated online program for working adults that includes no lectures or tests; instead, it focuses on students completing projects to earn a degree.

