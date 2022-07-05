ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fraser, MI

Fraser police arrest 2 in connection to fatal shooting that left one man dead at apartment complex

By WWJ Newsroom
 3 days ago
Photo credit welcomia/Getty

FRASER (WWJ) — Police in Fraser confirmed two suspects were tracked down and arrested in Detroit after a man died from several gunshot wounds early Monday morning outside an apartment building.

The Fraser Department of Public Safety said in a press release that one male suspect and one female suspect were apprehended in connection to the fatal shooting that happened around 3:15 a.m. at the Fraser Woods Town homes off 13 Mile and Utica Road.

As officers arrived on scene early July 4, they found a man laying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was given immediate medical treatment from officers and was taken to McLaren Macomb Hospital by ambulance for further emergency care.

Officials said despite life-saving measures, the victim died of his injuries.

The victim's name and other identifying information has been withheld while police work to notify his family.

Authorities said they were able to identify one male suspect from witnesses, physical evidence and surveillance footage. The suspect was located in a home in Detroit where he was arrested without incident.

Police said they were able to recover evidence from the suspect's home that they say ties him to the scene of the crime.

While detectives were investigating, they also identified a female suspect that they say was involved in the shooting. She was also found in Detroit and authorities arrested her at a separate home.

The two suspects are currently being held at the Macomb County Jail and are pending charges from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

As reported by the Macomb Daily, it is the first homicide in 2022 for the city of Fraser.

Anyone that knows any information about the incident has been asked to call Detective Sgt. Ben Hoppe at 586- 293-2000, extension 218.

